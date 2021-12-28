NFL Week 17 Opening Odds: Buccaneers are big favorites over Jets

The Buccaneers are coming off a win against division rivals Carolina Panthers in Week 16 where the Bucs clinched the NFC South. In Week 17, they’ll be facing off against the New York Jets. So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week as the visiting team facing what many call a much lesser opponent?

As Tampa Bay sets their sights on New York the New Year’s weekend, opening odds for Week 17 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by just 13 points over the Jets. The Over/Under is currently set at 46.

The Buccaneers were able to overcome the absences of Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Chris Godwin Sunday against the Panthers. Contributions from Ronald Jones, Cam Brate, and the return of wide receiver Antonio Brown all helped the Buccaneers secure the NFC South Division for the first time since 2007.

They’ll look to continue to build a winning momentum in New York with two games left in the regular season before the playoffs.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.