Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 32-6 win over the Panthers

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their seventh division title in franchise history (1979, 1981, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2021) after defeating the Carolina Panthers, 32-6.

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 18-of-30 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown, earning a 95.4 passer rating.

- With 4,580 passing yards this season, Brady ranks third in franchise history for single season passing yards and second with 37 passing touchdowns.

MOST SINGLE SEASON PASSING YARDS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Jameis Winston (2019) 5,109

2. Tom Brady (2020) 4,633

3. Tom Brady (2021) 4,580

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 4,090

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 4,065

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2020) 40

2. Tom Brady (2021) 37

3. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

- Brady leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Tom Brady (TB) 4,580

2. Justin Herbert (LAC) 4,394

3. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 4,339

4. Derek Carr (LV) 4,162

5. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 4,052

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 37

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 36

3. Josh Allen (BUF) 34

4t. Justin Herbert (LAC) 33

4t. Aaron Rodgers (GB) 33

- TE Cameron Brate reeled in a four-yard touchdown reception from Brady to record his third touchdown of the season and the 32nd of his career, surpassing Kevin House (31) for the third-most touchdown receptions in franchise history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receiving TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 72

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 32

4. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

5. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 29

- Brate’s 29 receiving touchdowns since 2016 are tied for the fifth-most by a tight end during that span.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END – SINCE 2016

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Travis Kelce (KC) 45

2. Zach Ertz (ARI) 32

3. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 31

4. Hunter Henry (NE) 30

5t. Cameron Brate (TB) 29

5t. Mark Andrews (BAL) 29

5t. Jared Cook (LAC) 29

- WR Antonio Brown made 10 receptions for 101 yards vs. Carolina. Since entering the league in 2010, Brown has recorded 23 games with 10-or-more receptions – the most-such games in the NFL during that span.

MOST GAMES WITH 10-OR-MORE RECEPTIONS – SINCE 2010

Rank Player (Current Team) Games

1. Antonio Brown (TB) 23

2. Julio Jones (TEN) 19

3t. Davante Adams (GB) 18

3t. Michael Thomas (NO) 18

5. Keenan Allen (LAC) 14

- Brown’s 46 100-yard receiving performances since 2010 are the second-most in the NFL during that span.

MOST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES – SINCE 2010

Rank Player (Current Team) Games

1. Julio Jones (TEN) 59

2. Antonio Brown (TB) 46

3t. DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 37

3t. Calvin Johnson (Retired) 37

5. Brandon Marshall (Retired) 36

- Brown has a reception in each of his last 143 games played – the longest active catch streak in the NFL.

- WR Cyril Grayson made three receptions for 81 yards in his first career start.

- Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn broke away for a career-long 55-yard touchdown run to score the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career. It was the longest run of the season for Tampa Bay. Vaughn finished with a team high 70 rushing yards on seven carries (10.0 avg.) with one touchdown.

- RB Ronald Jones II added 20 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. The rushing touchdown was his fourth of the season and the 18th of his NFL career.

- The Buccaneers defense recorded 7.0 sacks vs. Carolina on Sunday, matching the team’s most in a game since 12/8/13 vs. Buffalo (7.0).

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Sacks

1t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44.0

1t. Minnesota Vikings 44.0

3. Los Angeles Rams 42.0

4t. Pittsburgh Steelers 41.0

4t. Cincinnati Bengals 41.0

- OLB Shaquil Barrett recorded his 10th sack of the 2021 season, becoming one of four players in franchise history with multiple double-digit sack seasons, joining Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Warren Sapp (3).

- Barrett’s 37.5 sacks since joining the Buccaneers in 2019 are the third-most in the NFL during that span.

SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Sacks

1. T.J. Watt (PIT) 47.0

2. Aaron Donald (LAR) 38.0

3. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 37.5

4. Myles Garrett (CLE) 37.0

5. Trey Hendrickson (CIN) 32.0

- S Jordan Whitehead intercepted a pass that was deflected by OLB Shaquil Barrett to secure his second interception of the season and the fifth of his NFL career. Whitehead finished with a team-high seven tackles and three passes defensed to go along with his interception.

- DL William Gholston recorded a career high 2.5 sacks in the game, bringing his season sack total to 4.5 and his career sack total to 19.5.

- OLB Anthony Nelson added 1.0 sack to bring his season sack total to 3.0 and his career sack total to 4.0.

- NT Vita Vea took down Panthers QB Cam Newton for a 10-yard loss. Vea has 4.0 sacks this season and 11.5 in his NFL career.

- Buccaneers K Ryan Succop matched his season high with four field goals made in the game. He was 4-for-4 in the game and connected on both of his extra point attempts. Succop now has 112 points scored on the season – the eighth-most points scored by a kicker in a single season in team history.