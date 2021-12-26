Buccaneers at Panthers Week 16 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Charlotte, NC this week as they play the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 NFC South divisional action. The Bucs (10-4) are coming off a demoralizing 9-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints while the Panthers (5-9) are looking to stop the Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South crown with a win today.

Week 16 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 9.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.

Gil (11-3): Bucs, 24-16

James (10-4): Bucs, 30-10

David (10-4): Bucs, 31-17

Bailey (11-3): Bucs, 27-17

Mike (11-3): Bucs, 21-17

Len (11-3): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-3): Bucs, 21-10