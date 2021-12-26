Buccaneers at Panthers: How to watch, notes, and score picks

Broadcast Info

TV: FOX (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter) SIRIUS: 137 (TB), 83 (Car.) | XM: 380 (TB), 225 (Car.) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 804 (Car.)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 341 yards & had 4 TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 124 rating in last meeting. Has 295+ pass yards & 90+ rating in 3 of his past 4 vs. Car. Has 2+ TD passes in 4 of his past 5 road starts. Needs 4 TD passes to join AARON RODGERS as only players with 3 40+ TD pass seasons & DREW BREES as only players with 40+ TDs in consecutive years.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE has 100+ rush yards & rush TD in 2 of his 3 career games vs. Car. Has 7 TDs (5 rush, 2 rec.) in 7 road games this season. RB RONALD JONES had season-high 71 scrimmage yards (63 rush, 8 rec.) last week. Had career-high 198 scrimmage yards (career-high 192 rush, 6 rec.) & rush TD in last meeting. Aims for his 4th in row vs. Car. with rush TD.

• WR MIKE EVANS needs 91 rec. yards to become 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of 1st 8 seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. Car. with rec. TD. WR ANTONIO BROWN had 7 catches in last meeting. Has 5+ catches in 4 of his 5 games this season. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 50+ rec. yards in 4 of his past 5. Had rec. TD in last meeting.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID led team with 11 tackles & 3 TFL & had sack & FF last week. Has 26 FFs since 2012, tied-3rd most in NFL. Needs 3 tackles for 9th-career 100-tackle season. Aims for his 10th in row at Car. with 5+ tackles. LB DEVIN WHITE had 2 TFL last week. Has 10+ tackles in 3 of his past 4 on road. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT has 4 sacks & 5 TFL in 2 career games at Car. & aims for his 3rd in row at Car. with sack & 2+ TFL.

Panthers Notes

• QB CAM NEWTON became 1st QB all-time with rush TD in each of his 1st 5 games of season & 2nd QB in SB era (KYLER MURRAY) with rush TD in 5-straight games. Is 1 of 6 since 1990 with 5+ rush TDs in 9 of his 1st 11 seasons. Has 29 TDs (20 pass, 9 rush) in 14 career starts vs. TB.

• RB CHUBA HUBBARD is 1 of 3 rookie RBs (NAJEE HARRIS & JAVONTE WILLIAMS) with 500+ rush yards (500) & 150+ rec. yards (153) in 2021. RB AMEER ABDULLAH had season-high 48 rec. yards & 7th-career TD catch last week.

• WR DJ MOORE led team with 6 catches & had 48 rec. yards in Week 15. Has 986 rec. yards in 2021 & can record 3rdconsecutive 1,000+ rec. yard season. Has 5+ catches in 8 of his past 9 at home. Had 96 rec. yards & TD catch in last home meeting. Aims for his 5th in row vs. TB with 70+ rec. yards. WR ROBBY ANDERSON had 62 scrimmage yards (33 rush, 29 rec.) last week. Has 85+ rec. yards in 2 of his 3 career games vs. TB.

• LB HAASON REDDICK is 1 of 4 (MYLES GARRETT, TREY HENDRICKSON & T.J. WATT) with 11+ sacks in each of past 2 seasons. Has 6.5 sacks in 7 home games this season. DE BRIAN BURNS tied his career-high with his 9th sack of season last week. Has TFL in 2 of his past 3 vs. TB. S JEREMY CHINN needs 2 tackles for 2nd-straight 100+ tackle season & aims for his 4th in row at home with 11+ tackles. LB SHAQ THOMPSON had FF in last home meeting & aims for his 3rd in row at home vs. TB with TFL.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Panthers lead all-time series, 24-17

STREAKS: Buccaneers have won past 2

LAST GAME: 11/15/20: Buccaneers 46 at Panthers 23

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/15/20

Week 16 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 9.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.

Gil (11-3): Bucs, 24-16

James (10-4): Bucs, 30-10

David (10-4): Bucs, 31-17

Bailey (11-3): Bucs, 27-17

Mike (11-3): Bucs, 21-17

Len (11-3): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-3): Bucs, 21-10

