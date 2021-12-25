Bucs Nation Podcast: Injuries & Struggles In Sunday Night Loss To Saints

Even after a horrible Bucs loss, Trey Downey and Len Martez got in the holiday spirit to deliver you a brand new episode of Downey and Martez. The show started with an airing of grievances from the 9-0 loss to the Saints. Len dissected the struggles of the backup receivers and running backs amongst other things.

The guys then began the conversation of Bruce Arians bringing Antonio Brown back to the team after his suspension. Trey and Len then began to look forward and discussed what the Bucs goal over the final 3 games is and where their confidence is in the teams in terms of the other NFC contenders.

The guys closed the show by examining an absolutely stacked weekend slate of games and circled in on a Christmas night showdown in the desert that could have big playoff implications for both the Colts and Cardinals.

