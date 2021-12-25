In a lot of ways, this week has been a miserable one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It started with a 9-0 Sunday Night Football loss to the Saints, which mean they would have to wait another week for another chance to clinch the NFC South. And somehow, after Sunday night, things got even worse.

Tampa Bay suffered some massive injuries in that loss to New Orleans, and if the team was hoping for good news on just about any of them, it was let down significantly. Chris Godwin’s injury initially sounded to be a shorter-term one, only for the MRI to come back and show a torn ACL, meaning he’s lost for the season. Patrick O’Connor, a key special teams player, also suffered a season-ending knee injury that also landed him on injured reserve.

Also going on injured reserve were Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, so those two will miss the final three games of the regular season. The hope is to get them back for the playoffs, but it’s still not a good situation to be in. If matters needed to be made worse on Friday, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. were both ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Perhaps the only beacon of positivity for the Bucs this week was the announcement of Pro Bowl rosters, given that they had Tom Brady, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs and Shaquil Barrett named to the NFC team. So, there’s that at the very least.

OK, enough about the negatives. Instead, let’s see where things stand in terms of the franchise and NFL record books heading into Week 16, shall we?

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady’s 8,981 passing yards as a Buc rank him eighth on the franchise’s all-time passing list. He needs 459 more to pass Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 76 passing touchdowns with Tampa Bay have him two away from passing Vinny Testaverde (77) for third-most in franchise history, while five more will move him ahead of Josh Freeman (80) for second.

Career Pass Attempts

With 1,212 pass attempts in his Bucs career, Brady needs 203 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh-most in team history.

Career Completions

Brady has completed 805 passes as a Buc, which leaves him nine away from passing Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh-most in franchise history.

Single-Season Passing Yards

Brady didn’t add to his touchdown total last week, but he did get his 2021 yardage total up to 4,348. That means he needs 286 more yards to pass himself (4,633 yards in 2020) for second-most in a single season in franchise history. He is still 762 yards away from breaking Jameis Winston’s single-season franchise record (5,109 in 2019). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 40 passing touchdowns in 2020 set a new Buccaneer single-season record, but he’s just five scores away from setting a new mark this season. (Bucs Communications)

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II played well in relief of the injured Leonard Fournette last week, and he’s now up to 10th on the Bucs’ all-time rushing yards list. With 2,083 for his career, he needs 771 more to pass Errict Rhett (2,853) for ninth.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones’ 17 rushing touchdowns as a Buc are the eighth-most in team history. With three more, he passes Warrick Dunn (19) for seventh and ties Cadillac Williams (20) for sixth.

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin’s fantastic season is unfortunately over due to a torn ACL. He finishes the year with 4,643 receiving yards in his Buccaneer career, which is the fourth-most in franchise history. Given that he played this season on the franchise tag, we’ll have to wait to see if he’ll get a chance to rise up the ranks any further.

Cameron Brate’s 2,655 receiving yards have him 17th in franchise history. With 50 more yards, he passes Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Brate’s 31 receiving touchdowns tie him with Kevin House for third-most in Buccaneer history. He needs one more for sole possession of third, while three more will tie him with Jimmie Giles (34) for second.

Godwin ends the 2021 season with 29 receiving touchdowns as a Buc, ranking him fifth in team history.

O.J. Howard is stuck on 15 receiving touchdowns in his Buccaneer career, leaving him two away from passing Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th-most in franchise history.

Career Receptions

Godwin finishes this season with 342 career receptions, leaving him third on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

Brate is two catches away from passing Joey Galloway (248) for 12th-most in team history.

Single-Season Receptions

Before his injury, Godwin was well on his way to breaking the franchise’s single-season receptions mark. Instead, he finishes with 98 and Keyshawn Johnson (106 in 2001) maintains possession of the record. (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

Shaquil Barrett’s 36.5 sacks as a Buc leave him three away from passing David Logan (39) for fifth-most in franchise history.

Jason Pierre-Paul’s 33 sacks during his time in Tampa Bay tie him with Brad Culpepper for eighth-most in team history. A half-sack would give him sole possession of eighth, while two would move him ahead of Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for seventh. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1999.

Multiple Seasons With 10+ Sacks

Barrett is one sack away from becoming the fourth player in Bucs history to post multiple double-digit sack seasons. Simeon Rice had five such seasons, while Lee Roy Selmon had four and Warren Sapp had three. (Bucs Communications)

Career Punts Downed Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion had three punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line last week, giving him 61 such punts for his Buccaneer career. That’s the sixth-most in team history and he is now 10 off from fifth, which belongs to Frank Garcia (71). (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

Sunday will be William Gholston’s 134th game as a Buc, inching him closer to catching Warren Sapp (140) for 10th-most games played in franchise history.

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Buccaneers Communications unless otherwise noted.**

Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have linked up for 90 regular season touchdowns in their time as a duo, ranking them second in NFL history. They need 23 more touchdowns to break the record of 112, which belongs to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Brady and Gronkowski’s 104 touchdown connections between the regular season and playoffs are also the second-most in league history. They need 11 more to pass Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) for the top spot.

Multi-Touchdown Games By a Tight End

Gronkowski’s 20 career multi-touchdown games are the second-most by a tight end in league history. One more multi-score game will tie him with Antonio Gates (21) for the tight end record.

Tight Ends With 9,000 Receiving Yards

Last Sunday, Gronkowski became the fifth tight end in NFL history to eclipse 9,000 career receiving yards.

Career Receiving Yards

Antonio Brown is set to make his return to the field on Sunday against the Panthers, and when he does so, he’ll have a chance to move up on the league’s all-time receiving yards list. With 12,164, he currently ranks 25th. He needs 124 more yards to pass Jimmy Smith (12,287) for 24th, while 188 yards will move him ahead of Brandon Marshall (12,351) for 23rd. (Pro Football Reference)

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Rob Gronkowski’s 92 career receiving touchdowns have him eight away from passing Don Hutson (99) for 11th-most in NFL history.

Brown’s 83 career receiving touchdowns tie him with Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall for 24th-most in league history. He can tie Mark Clayton, Irving Fryar, Tommy McDonald, Jimmy Graham and Andre Rison (84) for 19th with one more touchdown, while two more will tie him with Lance Alworth, Hines Ward and Paul Warfield (85) for 16th-most. (Pro Football Reference)