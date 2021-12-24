Buccaneers at Panthers: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) are coming off a loss at home against the Saints that postponed a division championship for the Bucs with three games left to play this season. For Week 16, Tampa Bay will still have that chance to clinch the division title with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 16 as the Bucs are favored by 9.5 points against Carolina this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 16 Bold Predictions

James: So, the Bucs are missing some key players on both sides of the ball and they may be without Antoine Winfield Jr. for the second straight week. Again, no worries. Cam Newton has not taken very good care of the ball over the last few weeks and the Buccaneers are going to take advantage. The Bucs defense will score more touchdowns than the Panthers on Sunday in what is likely Newton’s final game at Bank of America stadium in a Carolina uniform.

Bailey: It’s time to unleash Ronald Jones II. With Leonard Fournette sidelined, it’s time for Jones to step up the way Fournette did down the stretch last year. The good news is, Tampa Bay’s No. 27 broke off a 98-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 192 yards on 23 carries the last time he stepped on the field at Bank of America Stadium. Let’s see another big day out of Jones on Sunday against the Panthers. He’ll go over 100 total yards for the first time this season and find the end zone in a Bucs win.

David: No Godwin, no Fournette, likely no Evans. However, Antonio Brown is back, RoJo is the lead back, and Le’Veon Bell has entered the chat. On Sunday, with limited weapons to choose from, all three of these guys will find pay dirt and get points on the board for the Bucs.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: I like where David’s prediction was going, but it’s hard for me to agree with the notion each of those guys will score. James’ prediction is very likely to happen, it just seems every time it feels that way the complete opposite happens. Therefore, I’m rolling with Bailey this week. I think RoJo — Tampa Bay’s forgotten man — will once again prove he belongs and showcase his running ability against a bad Carolina team.

Week 16 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 9.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Panthers.

Gil (11-3): Bucs, 24-16

James (10-4): Bucs, 30-10

David (10-4): Bucs, 31-17

Bailey (11-3): Bucs, 27-17

Mike (11-3): Bucs, 21-17

Len (11-3): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-3): Bucs, 21-10