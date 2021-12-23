SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence drops big time

The Buccaneers failed to secure the NFC South crown last week after a 9-0 loss to division rival New Orleans Saints last Sunday night. But with a win this week over the Carolina Panthers, the team can still become division champions with a win on Sunday in Charlotte.

However, none of that matters right now. With a rash of injuries to primary players like Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lavonte David, it seems like the team is facing some big odds to overcome these injuries moving forward in the final games of the season heading into the playoffs. Take all that with the loss last week and you have fans feeling really down about the Buccaneers.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, the majority of Buccaneers fans still feel the team is heading in the right direction heading into the game against the Panthers. But although 100-percent of fans were confident in the team just a week ago. that is no longer the case as only 63-percent of Tampa Bay fans feel the team is heading in the right direction.

A win against a lowly Carolina team can certainly boost the numbers. But it would have to be a convincing win after last week’s debacle.

