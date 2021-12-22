Five Buccaneers named to Pro Bowl

The National Football League announced today that Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, quarterback Tom Brady, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet and tackle Tristan Wirfs have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Tampa Bay’s five selections are the most named to the initial Pro Bowl roster since the 2002 season. With his 15th career selection, Brady now has the most Pro Bowl selections of any player in NFL history.

Barrett was named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons with Tampa Bay. His previous selection came following the 2019 season, in which Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. Since joining the Buccaneers in 2019, Barrett ranks tied for first in the NFL in strip sacks (11), third in tackles for loss (39), tied for third in forced fumbles (11), fourth in quarterback hits (74) and fourth in sacks (36.5). He and T.J. Watt are the only two players to rank in the top five in each of those categories over the past three seasons. In 2021 alone, Barrett has recorded 47 tackles (seven for loss), 21 quarterback hits, 9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Among NFC players this season, Barrett ranks tied for second in strip sacks (three), tied for fifth in quarterback hits and tied for eighth in sacks.

Brady was selected for his NFL-record 15th Pro Bowl after leading the league in both passing yards (4,348) and passing touchdowns (36) through Week 15. He also ranks first in passing first downs (221), tied for second in completions of 20+ yards (57) and seventh in passer rating (100.4). Brady, who leads the NFL’s top passing offense, is one of just two quarterbacks with 4,000-or-more yards and 35-or-more touchdowns this season, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. His 36 touchdown passes are the second-most in a single season in team history, trailing only his franchise record 40 in 2020. Brady was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 5 and FedEx Air Player of the Week for his performances in Weeks 1 and 2.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in Super Bowl wins (seven), Super Bowl MVPs (five), Pro Bowl selections (15), regular season wins (240), total wins (274), division titles (17), QB win percentage (.768), passing yards (82,975) and passing touchdowns (615).

The Buccaneers offensive line garnered three Pro Bowl selections – its most in a single season in franchise history. Jensen, Marpet and Wirfs each earned their first career selections. Wirfs, who was designated as a Pro Bowl starter, became the eighth player in Buccaneers history to make the Pro Bowl in one of his first two career seasons.

This season, Tampa Bay is allowing a sack on just 3.3 percent of pass plays – the best mark in the league. Over the past two seasons the Buccaneers lead the league in that category allowing a sack on 3.4 percent of pass plays and have also recorded the most games without a sack allowed during that span (10). Behind its offensive line, Tampa Bay ranks first in points per game (29.3), first in passing yards per game (304.9), second in total yards per game (402.4), second in third-down percentage (46.4) and third in yards per play (5.95).

The Buccaneers had three players named as first alternates: wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Other alternates include guard Alex Cappa, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski and nose tackle Vita Vea. Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, Evans is a three-time selection and Godwin is a one-time selection, while all other alternates listed would be named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in their respective careers.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcasted live on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)