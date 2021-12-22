Buccaneers sign veteran running back Le’Veon Bell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed running backLe’Veon Bell.

Bell (6-1, 225), a three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro selection, comes to Tampa Bay after playing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens this season. He originally entered the league as a second-round pick (No. 48 overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to play five seasons in Pittsburgh (2013-17) before later playing for the New York Jets (2019-20) and Kansas City Chiefs (2020).

Over 93 career regular season games, including 81 starts, Bell has amassed 1,587 carries for 6,536 yards and 42 rushing touchdowns. He has played an integral role in the passing game, as well, making 395 receptions for 3,258 yards and eight touchdowns. Since entering the league in 2013, Bell ranks fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (9,794) and first among running backs. His 504 first downs since 2013 rank third among all position players and first among running backs, while his 50 scrimmage touchdowns are tied for 10th among all players at his position. Bell has notched three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and three seasons with 1,500-or-more yards from scrimmage.

In the postseason, Bell has played in five games, recording 83 carries for 430 yards (5.2 avg.) and three touchdowns, in addition to 13 receptions for 91 yards receiving and one touchdown.

A native of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Bell played collegiately at Michigan State. He will wear No. 6 for Tampa Bay.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)