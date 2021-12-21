NFL Week 16 Opening Odds: Buccaneers double-digit favorites over Panthers

The Buccaneers are coming off a big loss against division rivals New Orleans Saints in Week 15 where the Bucs had an opportunity to win the NFC South crown. The Carolina Panthers are hosting Tampa Bay and are losers of four straight games. So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week as the visiting team facing another division opponent?

Despite being shutout at home this past week, opening odds for Week 16 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by just 10.5 points over the Panthers. The Over/Under is currently set at 44.

The Buccaneers were unable to overcome injuries to Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Chris Godwin Sunday night against the Saints. Godwin is lost for the season while Fournette and Evans will continue to be evaluated after hamstring pulls. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David also left the game with a foot injury and he too will be evaluated this week heading into the game at Carolina.

