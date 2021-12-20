Buccaneers Chris Godwin out for the year

The Buccaneers were dealt more than one blow from the Saints during yesterday’s loss. One of them was when wide receiver Chris Godwin was knocked out of the game after what looked like two potential injuries. But on Monday, head coach Bruce Arians confirmed what many speculated on.

Following an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arians confirmed to the media that Godwin’s injury will in fact end his 2021 regular season campaign after tearing his ACL during Sunday night’s loss.

There was some hope he’d be available for the playoffs, but the MRI confirmed the worst. Arians had added that wide receiver Antonio Brown will be evaluated for how many snaps he can truly be a part of this week as he returns off suspension. They’ll need all the help they can get after the reserve receivers didn’t bode very well against New Orleans after the offense lost both Godwin and Mike Evans.

As for Godwin, the offseason will be interesting for him as he was scheduled to become a free agent. Tampa Bay’s decision on how to retain him and for how much is now a major topic for the front office, or he may have already played his last game in pewter.