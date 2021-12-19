Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Gameday inactives

The Bucs wouldn’t be in the position they are right now if it wasn’t for Breshad Perriman’s catch and run in overtime last week. Now, with a chance to clinch the NFC South and keep pace with the Green Bay Packers for the top seed in the NFC, Perriman won’t be with the team.

Perriman was placed on the reserve/covid list this week and won’t be playing in the prime time matchup against the division rival Saints. You’d expect to see Scotty Miller - who was inactive last week - step in and get a few opportunities, especially on deep shots.

For the Saints, they may have some trouble protecting their quarterback Taysom Hill, mobile as he may be. Both starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will miss the game due to knee injuries. That’s certainly going to affect their ability to keep Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul at bay and we may see Hill checking his first read and taking off before the pass rush gets there.

The Buccaneers will be thin in the secondary this week with cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Richard Sherman as well as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all missing. Add in the suspernsion of Mike Edwards and that could open things up for a player like Marquez Callaway down the field and will definitely make life easier on Alvin Kamara should he get to the second level on runs throughout the night.

Here are the full inactives for the Bucs and Saints ahead of their week fifteen matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

CB - Jamel Dean

S - Antoine Winfield Jr

CB - Richard Sherman

RB - Kenjon Barner

T - Ryan Ramczyk

T - Terron Armstead

LB - Kaden Elliss

CB - Ken Crawley

QB - Ian Book

WR - Kenny Stills

The Buccaneers and Saints will kickoff inside Raymond James Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET with the broadcast on NBC.