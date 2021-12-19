Buccaneers vs. Saints Week 15 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at home as they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 NFC South divisional action. The Bucs (10-3) are coming off a victory against the Buffalo Bills while New Orleans (6-7) is looking to stop the Buccaneers from clinching the NFC South crown tonight with a win.

Week 15 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently an 11-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 46. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Saints.

Gil (11-2): Bucs, 31-16

James (10-3): Bucs, 34-24

David (10-3): Bucs, 35-21

Bailey (11-2): Bucs, 38-14

Mike (11-2): Bucs, 28-20

Len (11-2): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-2): Bucs, 35-17