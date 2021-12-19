Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch, notes, and score picks

Broadcast Info

TV: NBC (8:20 PM ET): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya (field reporter) NATIONAL RADIO: Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Anthony Becht SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 85 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 829 (TB), National (88)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 363 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 105.6 rating & had rush TD last week. Is NFL all-time leader in pass yards (83,338), pass TDs (617) & completions (7,156). Has 13 seasons with 4,000+ pass yards, 2nd-most all-time. Is 1 of 2 QBs (JUSTIN HERBERT) with 7 300-yard games in 2021. Is 7-0 with 2,346 pass yards (335.1 per game) & 27 TDs (26 pass, 1 rush) vs. 4 INTs for 113.1 rating in his past 7 home starts.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 132 scrimmage yards (113 rush, 19 rec.) & 8th rush TD of season last week. Is 1 of 2 NFC RBs (DALVIN COOK) with 8 games with 90+ scrimmage yards in 2021. Leads all RBs with 62 catches & ranks 4th in rec. yards (421).

• WR MIKE EVANS had 6 catches for 91 yards & rec. TD last week & ranks tied-2nd in NFL with 11 rec. TDs. Aims for his 6th in row at home with 5+ catches, 70+ rec. yards & rec. TD. Needs 115 rec. yards for 8th-straight 1,000-yard season. WR CHRIS GODWIN had 10 catches for 105 yards last week & aims for his 3rd in row with 10+ receptions & 100+ rec. yards. Has careerhigh 92 receptions in 2021. Had 8 catches for 140 yards & rec. TD in Week 8 meeting. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI ranks 3rd all-time among TEs in rec. TDs (92) & 5th in rec. yards (8,982).

• LB LAVONTE DAVID needs 14 tackles for 9th-career 100-tackle season. Aims for his 20th in row vs. NO with 5+ tackles. LB DEVIN WHITE had 10 tackles & 1.5 sacks last week. Aims for his 5th in row vs. NO with 10+ tackles. LB SHAQUILL BARRETT had 1.5 sacks last week. Had sack in last home meeting.

Saints Notes

• QB TAYSOM HILL completed 15 of 21 atts. (71.4 pct.) with 96.3 rating & rushed for 73 yards & 2 TDs last week. Is 1 of 4 QBs with 2+ games (2) with 70+ rush yards in 2021. Has 6 rush TDs in 6 starts at QB. Aims for his 4th QB start in row on road with 95+ rating & 7th QB start in row overall with 2+ total TDs.

• RB ALVIN KAMARA had 145 scrimmage yards (120 rush, 25 rec.) & rush TD last week. Has 362 catches, most by RB in 1st 5 seasons all-time & has 67 career TDs, tied-5th most by RB in 1st 5 seasons all-time. Needs 15 scrimmage yards for 5thstraight 1,000-yard season. Has 926 scrimmage yards (102.9 per game) & 10 TDs (7 rush, 3 rec.) in 9 career games vs. TB. Aims for his 5th in row on road & 6th in row overall with TD. Has 100+ scrimmage yards in 5 of his past 6 on MNF. RB MARK INGRAM aims for his 6th in row vs. TB with 50+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MARQUEZ CALLAWAY has 5 rec. TDs in his past 6 on road & had career-high 6 TD catches in 2021. WR TRE’QUAN SMITH aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with TD catch.

• CB MARSHON LATTIMORE had 2 PD last week. Has 9 PD & INT in 8 career games vs. TB. Has 16 PD & is 1 of 3 with 10+ PD in each of past 5 seasons. LB DEMARIO DAVIS led team with 8 tackles & had TFL & PD last week. Is 1 of 2 (T.J. WATT) with 10+ TFL in each of past 5 seasons. DE CAMERON JORDAN had sack & FF in last meeting. Has 8.5 sacks in his past 9 at TB. LB KWON ALEXANDER had 1st-career 2 sack game last week. Had sack in last meeting. Had 380 tackles, 7 sacks & 6 INT with TB (2015-18).

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Saints lead all-time series, 38-21

STREAKS: Saints have won past 6

LAST GAME: 10/31/21: Buccaneers 27 at Saints 36

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/8/20: Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Week 15 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 11-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 46.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Saints.

Gil (11-2): Bucs, 31-16

James (10-3): Bucs, 34-24

David (10-3): Bucs, 35-21

Bailey (11-2): Bucs, 38-14

Mike (11-2): Bucs, 28-20

Len (11-2): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-2): Bucs, 35-17

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 15? Godwin with 2 TDs, most rec. yards

A double-digit win for the Bucs

Zero turnovers from Brady

Kamara held to under 75 total yards, 0 TD vote view results 14% Godwin with 2 TDs, most rec. yards (38 votes)

45% A double-digit win for the Bucs (115 votes)

34% Zero turnovers from Brady (87 votes)

5% Kamara held to under 75 total yards, 0 TD (14 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

