SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence back up to 100-percent

The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South division with a 10-3 record, and a win on Sunday over the Saints can crown the division champs for the first time since 2007.

The team almost let a game slip away last week against the Buffalo Bills after they saw a Buffalo score 17 points in the fourth quarter to send it into overtime. But the Buccaneers overcame a potential loss after blowing a big lead in the final minutes of regulation. That type of win boosted the confidence across the Buccaneers fan base.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, Buccaneers fans feel the team is heading in the right direction heading into Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

A win against New Orleans at home will wipe out any doubt fans may still have lingering. A division title will also help in removing any uncertainties for the rest of the season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation