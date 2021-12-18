The Buccaneers have won four straight games dating back to Nov. 22 and nine straight games at Raymond James Stadium, with that home winning streak dating back to Dec. 13, 2020. Both winning streaks will be on the line in Week 15 as Tampa Bay hosts the division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

The Bucs’ respective win streaks won’t be the only thing on the line this Sunday. With a fifth straight win and 10th straight home victory, they’ll become champions of the NFC South for the first time since 2007. Now that’s making history, and to do so against the Saints—division winners for the last four years—would be that much sweeter.

While the team as a whole will look to write their names in the history books as the franchise’s seventh division-champion team, there will also be some individuals looking to work their way toward history as well. Let’s see where things stand heading into Sunday night’s Week 15 clash.

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady is up to 8,767 passing yards in his Buccaneer career, leaving him 673 yards away from passing Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh-most in team history.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 76 passing touchdowns as a Buc are the fourth-most in team history. He needs two more to pass Vinny Testaverde (77) for third and five more to pass Josh Freeman (80) for second.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady has attempted 1,164 passes in his time with Tampa Bay, ranking him eighth in franchise history. He needs 251 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh.

Career Completions

With 779 completions as a Buc, Brady needs 35 more to pass Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh-most in team history.

Single-Season Passing Yards

Brady’s 4,134 passing yards this season are already the third-most by a Buccaneer quarterback in a single season. He needs 500 more yards to pass himself (4,633 in 2020) for second-most, while 976 more will give him the franchise record, which currently belongs to Jameis Winston (5,109 in 2019). (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

In 2020, Brady set a new franchise record for passing touchdowns in a single season (40). With four games to play this season, he is five passing scores away from breaking his own mark. (Bucs Communications)

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II’s 2,020 rushing yards as a Buc are the 11th-most in franchise history. He needs 28 more yards to pass Earnest Graham (2,047) for 10th.

Leonard Fournette’s 1,145 rushing yards as a Buc have him up to 16th on the team’s all-time rushing list. With 15 more yards, he passes Gary Anderson (1,159) for 15th.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones’ 17 career rushing touchdowns have him three away from passing Warrick Dunn (19) for seventh-most in Bucs history and tying Cadillac Williams (20) for sixth.

Fournette’s 14 rushing scores as a Buc leave him one away from tying Earnest Graham, Lars Tate and Peyton Barber (15) for 10th-most in team history.

Single-Season Scrimmage Touchdowns

With 10 scrimmage touchdowns in 2021, Fournette needs two more to tie Mike Evans (12 in 2014 and 2016) and Doug Martin (12 in 2012) for third-most in a single season in franchise history. With three more, he ties the franchise record of 13, which is currently held by Mike Evans (2020) and James Wilder (1984). (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin’s 4,594 receiving yards are the fourth-most in team history. He needs 335 more yards to pass Kevin House (4,928) for third.

With 2,633 receiving yards, Cameron Brate is 72 yards away from passing Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th-most in Buccaneer history.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Brate’s 31 career receiving touchdowns tie him with Kevin House for third-most in team history. He needs three more to tie Jimmie Giles (34) for second.

Godwin’s 29 receiving scores as a Buc leave him fourth all-time, two away from tying Brate and House for third-most in franchise history.

O.J. Howard’s 15 career receiving touchdowns have him with the 15th-most in team history. With one more, he ties Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th.

Career Receptions

Godwin’s climb toward second on the Bucs’ all-time receptions list continued last week. With 10 catches, he brought his career total to 336. He still needs 95 more to pass James Wilder (430).

Brate’s 245 career receptions leave him four away from passing Joey Galloway (248) for 12th-most in franchise history.

Career 100-Yard Receiving Games

Godwin now has the second-most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history after recording the 16th of his career last Sunday against the Bills. He is well behind teammate Mike Evans (30), who owns the franchise record. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns

With his 11th receiving touchdown of 2021 last week, Mike Evans is now tied with Mike Williams for third-most by a Buccaneer in a single season. He needs one more to match his 2014 and 2016 self for second-most, while two more will tie the record he set in 2020. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Receptions

Chris Godwin is up to 92 receptions this season, which means he needs just five more to pass Mike Evans (96 in 2016) for second-most in a single season in franchise history. With 15 more catches, he breaks the single-season franchise record of 106, which was set by Keyshawn Johnson in 2001. (Bucs Communications)

Three Straight Games With 10+ Receptions

With a double-digit reception game against the Saints, Godwin will become the first player in franchise history to record 10+ receptions in three straight games. (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

With 1.5 sacks last week, Shaquil Barrett is up to 36.5 in his Buccaneer career. He needs three more to pass David Logan (39) for fifth-most in franchise history.

Jason Pierre-Paul’s 33 sacks as a Buc tie him with Brad Culpepper for eighth-most in team history. He needs two more to pass Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for seventh.

Lavonte David’s 24 sacks have him 2.5 away from passing Greg Spires (26) for 12th-most in franchise history and tying Broderick Thomas (26.5) for 11th. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Multiple Seasons With 10+ Sacks

With one more sack, Barrett will join Simeon Rice (five), Lee Roy Selmon (four) and Warren Sapp (three) as the only players in franchise history to post double-digit sacks in multiple seasons. (Bucs Communications)

Career Passes Defended*

Lavonte David’s 54 career passes defended tie him with Aqib Talib for fifth-most in franchise history. He’ll take sole possession of fifth with one more, while 11 more will move him ahead of Donnie Abraham (64) for fourth.

*Passes defended did not become an official stat until 1999.

Career Interceptions

David’s 12 career interceptions tie him with Dwight Smith, Mark Robinson and Jeris White for 12th-most in team history. He’ll take 12th for himself with his next one.

Career Punts Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion’s 58 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line since joining the Bucs are the seventh-most in franchise history. Two more such punts will move him ahead of Dan Stryzinski (59) for sixth. (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

Sunday will be Lavonte David’s 149th game with the Bucs, moving him ahead of Shelton Quarles (148) for eighth-most in team history. He will now begin his chase for Mike Alstott (158), who owns seventh.

William Gholston will play in his 133rd game as a Buc on Sunday night, moving him ahead of Richard “Batman” Wood (132) for 11th-most in franchise history. He will now begin his pursuit of 10th, which belongs to Warren Sapp (140).

With his 120th game as a Buc on Sunday, Mike Evans will be one game away from tying Lee Roy Selmon, Chidi Ahanotu and Jimmie Giles (121) for the 18th-most games played in team history.

Career Starts

Sunday will be David’s 149th start with the Bucs, moving him one closer to third-most in franchise history. Paul Gruber (183) currently owns that spot. (Bucs Communications)

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Buccaneers Communications unless otherwise noted.**

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 90 regular season touchdowns in their time as teammates, which is the second-most of any duo in NFL history. They need 23 more to take the franchise record from Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112).

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have linked up for 104 touchdowns. That leaves them 11 behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114) for the NFL record.

Multi-Touchdown Games by a Tight End

Gronkowski is one multi-touchdown game away from tying Antonio Gates (21) for the most by a tight end in NFL history.

Tight Ends With 9,000 Receiving Yards

Gronkowski is 18 yards away from becoming the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach the 9,000-yard mark.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

With 92 receiving touchdowns in his regular season career, Gronkowski is eight away from passing Don Hutson (99) for 11th-most in league history. (Pro Football Reference)