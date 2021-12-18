Bucs Nation Podcast: Brady & Bucs Beat The Bills In OT

As we enter the final stretch of the NFL season Trey Downey and Len Martez were back with you with another fresh edition of Downey and Martez. The guys began the show by looking back at last week’s thriller against Buffalo and discussed what the most surprising aspect of that game was. Trey and Len then began to look ahead at this weekend’s match-up against the Saints. The gents discussed why this game will be different than what went down in New Orleans. Before moving on to the rest of the league the guys discussed what might be the future for the Saints at the quarterback decision and Len brought up scenarios in which Sean Payton might leave himself.

Trey and Len then pivoted to the biggest story in the league right now, the Jags firing Urban Meyer. Len went over just how much of a dumpster fire Urban has left in Jacksonville while Trey explained why a current member of the Bucs coaching staff might be the person to put out that fire. The guys closed the show by looking at 2 games that could have a huge impact on who we consider the favorite in the playoffs in both AFC and NFC.

