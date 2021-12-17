Buccaneers vs. Saints: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) are coming off a win against the Bills that gave the Bucs a four-game winning streak and an all-but-certain claim to the division crown with four games left to play in the season. For Week 15, Tampa Bay will have that chance to clinch the division title with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 15 as the Bucs are favored by 11 points against New Orleans this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 14 Bold Predictions

James: Chris Godwin has double-digit receptions in the last two games and is eight receptions away from the franchise record of most receptions over a three game span (Mike Evans - 32). With that in mind, my prediction is that not only will Godwin reach double-digits for a third straight week but that he will have more receiving yards than all other Buccaneers combined - with a pair of touchdowns as the icing on the cake.

Bailey: The Bucs beat the Saints when it mattered most this past January, but for whatever reason, they’ve struggled against New Orleans in the regular season for years. They haven’t beaten the Saints in a regular season game since Week 1 of the 2018 season, but they’ll right those wrongs on Sunday night. AND they’ll win by double digits, something they haven’t done against the Saints since Week 17 of the 2010 season.

David: Tom Brady has 10 interceptions in eight career games against the New Orleans Saints. It’s going to be hard for the Bucs to get off this downhill slide against the Saints if the quarterback can’t stop his own. He does, and the team prevents a third-straight regular season sweep, as Brady turns the ball over as many times as I will this weekend. That’s zero. Because I’m not playing. Obviously.

Mike: The Saints have struggled through seemingly innumerable injuries this season, and as such they’re relying heavily on Taysom Hill, Alvin Kamara, and a bunch of bit pieces. The Buccaneers have done fairly well at containing Kamara lately, and I predict they do one of their best jobs Sunday. Kamara gains fewer than 75 yards total with no scores thanks to a stymieing showcase from the Tampa defense.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: The crazy thing about this week is that each of these bold predictions mentioned here by the staff has a very high probability of becoming reality. But there is one specific one I’m leaning on this week that I think beats out the others.

Brady was very hard on himself following the loss to the Saints on Halloween for the reasons we all know very well by now. The fact that he called himself out for missing Mike Evans at the end of the game and throwing a pick six instead which sealed it for New Orleans should have Brady very anxious to redeem himself. With that said, I am riding with David’s prediction for Week 15. The veteran quarterback will carry the Bucs to victory and perhaps even help hand out Division Champion shirts and hats to teammates after the game in a week that should be filled with lots of gift-giving heading into Christmas.

Week 15 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently an 11-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 46.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Saints.

Gil (11-2): Bucs, 31-16

James (10-3): Bucs, 34-24

David (10-3): Bucs, 35-21

Bailey (11-2): Bucs, 38-14

Mike (11-2): Bucs, 28-20

Len (11-2): Bucs, 31-23

Trey (11-2): Bucs, 35-17