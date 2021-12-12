Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Buffalo Bills: Week 14 inactives

There was concern early in the week for the Buccaneers when center Ryan Jensen missed practice. Now it appears that things are good and Jensen will be good to go, which is great for the offense and a run game that looks to expose a susceptible defense that is allowing nearly 136 rush yards per game over the last month.

On the flip side, the Bucs are once again short handed at safety. Mike Edwards is on game two of a three game suspension due to violating Covid protocols and starting safety Jordan Whitehead will miss another week due to a calf injury. Richard Sherman has returned and is being cross-trained at safety for emergency situations and it’s unlikely we see Sherman play this week at all unless things go horribly wrong from an injury standpoint.

One person to keep an eye on is cornerback Jamel Dean. Dean was hurt last week in the win against the Atlanta Falcons but cleared concussion protocol in time to play today. That means it will be the second straight week, but just the third time this season, that Dean, Carlton Davis, and Sean Murphy-Bunting will all be out there together in the secondary - and the Bucs will certainly need all three against the Bills.

The Bills are 4-4 in the last month and have alternated wins and losses over that span. That means, if the pattern holds true, they’re staring down an upset win in Raymond James Stadium. However, they’ll have to figure out how to do it against the NFL’s top passing and scoring offense without their top corner. Tre’Davious White is out for the remainder of 2021 with a torn ACL. The Bills didn’t show much in their first game without him against the Patriots last week since Mac Jones threw just three passes the entire game.

The Bucs are looking to get one step closer to winning the NFC South for the first time since 2007 while the Bills are looking to cling to the seven seed in the AFC ahead of the Indianapolis Colts who are on a bye this week.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Bills ahead of their week fourteen matchup;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Bucs (-3.5) and Bills will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the call.