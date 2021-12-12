Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 14 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home as they hose the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 action. The Bucs (9-3) are coming off a victory against the Atlanta Falcons while Buffalo (7-5) is coming off a loss against the New England Patriots last week.

Enjoy the game and each other’s company in the comments below!

Week 14 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 4-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.

Gil (10-2): Bucs, 29-23

James (9-3): Bucs, 24-21

David (9-3): Bucs, 34-24

Bailey (10-2): Bucs, 35-30

Mike (10-2): Bucs, 35-24

Len (10-2): Bucs, 27-21

Trey (10-2): Bucs, 34-28