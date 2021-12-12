Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 14 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home as they hose the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 action. The Bucs (9-3) are coming off a victory against the Atlanta Falcons while Buffalo (7-5) is coming off a loss against the New England Patriots last week.
Week 14 Staff Picks
Tampa Bay is currently a 4-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.
Gil (10-2): Bucs, 29-23
James (9-3): Bucs, 24-21
David (9-3): Bucs, 34-24
Bailey (10-2): Bucs, 35-30
Mike (10-2): Bucs, 35-24
Len (10-2): Bucs, 27-21
Trey (10-2): Bucs, 34-28
Poll
Which bold prediction do you like for Week 14?
This poll is closed
-
28%
Fournette with 100 rushing yds, 150 total yds, and 2 TDs
-
36%
Brady with 350 yds, 4 TDs & Bucs D with 4 sacks
-
13%
At least 2 INTs and 3 sacks for the Bucs D
-
21%
Josh Allen Throws 3 TDs, but Bucs Win Anyway
