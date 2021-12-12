 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 14 Gameday Open Thread

Bucs Nation’s gameday thread for the big game.

By Gil Arcia
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home as they hose the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 action. The Bucs (9-3) are coming off a victory against the Atlanta Falcons while Buffalo (7-5) is coming off a loss against the New England Patriots last week.

Week 14 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 4-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.

Gil (10-2): Bucs, 29-23

James (9-3): Bucs, 24-21

David (9-3): Bucs, 34-24

Bailey (10-2): Bucs, 35-30

Mike (10-2): Bucs, 35-24

Len (10-2): Bucs, 27-21

Trey (10-2): Bucs, 34-28

Poll

Which bold prediction do you like for Week 14?

This poll is closed

  • 28%
    Fournette with 100 rushing yds, 150 total yds, and 2 TDs
    (152 votes)
  • 36%
    Brady with 350 yds, 4 TDs & Bucs D with 4 sacks
    (196 votes)
  • 13%
    At least 2 INTs and 3 sacks for the Bucs D
    (73 votes)
  • 21%
    Josh Allen Throws 3 TDs, but Bucs Win Anyway
    (113 votes)
534 votes total Vote Now

