Buccaneers vs. Bills: How to watch, notes, and score picks

Broadcast Info

TV: CBS (4:25 PM ET): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter) SIRIUS: 158 (Buf.), 82 (TB) | XM: 382 (Buf.), 227 (TB) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 829 (TB)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 368 yards & 4 TDs vs. INT for 112.2 rating last week. Leads NFL in pass yards (3,771) & TD passes (34) in 2021. Is 32-3 in 35 career starts vs. Buf. with 72 TDs (70 pass, 2 rush) vs. 25 INTs for 97.9 rating. Has 39 TDs vs. 13 INTs for 100.2 rating in 13 career home starts w/ TB.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 7 catches & 92 scrimmage yards (48 rec., 44 rush) & TD catch last week. Has 1,067 scrimmage yards, his 3rd-career 1,000-yard season. Leads all RBs with 58 receptions in 2021. Had 108 scrimmage yards (95 rush, 13 rec.) & 2 rush TDs in his only career game vs. Buf. (11/25/18 w/ Jax.).

• WR MIKE EVANS had 99 rec. yards last week. Had 7 catches for 88 yards & rec. TD in last meeting. Has 8 rec. TDs in his past 4 at home & aims for his 5th in row at home with TD catch. WR CHRIS GODWIN had career-high 15 receptions for 143 yards last week, most catches by player in single game this season. Has 6 rec. TDs in his past 6 at home & aims for his 3rd in row at home with TD catch. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI had 20th-career game with 2+ rec. TDs in Week 13, 2nd-most by a TE in NFL history. Brady & Gronkowski have connected on 90 reg. season TDs, 2nd-most reg. season TDs by QB-receiver duo all-time.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has 8+ tackles in 7 of his past 8 at home. Had 2 INTs & sack in last home meeting. LB DEVIN WHITE has 2nd-straight 100-tackle season (100). DT NDAMUKONG SUH & DT VITA VEA each had 2 sacks in Week 13. CB CARLTON DAVIS had 3 PD & 1st FR of season last week.

Bills Notes

• QB JOSH ALLEN aims for 3rd in row on road with 2+ TD passes & 115+ rating. Has 993 pass yards (331 per game) & 13 TDs (12 pass, 1 rush) vs. 2 INTs for 132.5 rating in his past 3 starts vs. NFC. Is 1 of 3 in AFC (JUSTIN HERBERT & PATRICK MAHOMES) with 3,000+ pass yards (3,216) & 25+ TD passes (26) this season.

• RB DEVIN SINGLETARY leads team with 495 rush yards & can become 1st Buf. player with 500+ rush yards in each of 1st 3 seasons since TRAVIS HENRY (2001-03). RB MATT BREIDA has 50+ scrimmage yards in 3 of past 4. Aims for 3rd in row on road with TD catch. Has 177 scrimmage yards (88.5 per game) in 2 career games vs. TB.

• WR STEFON DIGGS aims for 3rd in row with 50+ rec. yards. Had 8 catches for 173 yards & 2 TDs in only career game vs. TB (9/24/17 w/ Min.). Has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 vs. NFC South. Has 60+ rec. yards in each of 6 road games this season. Needs 102 rec. yards for 4th-straight 1,000-yard season. WR EMMANUEL SANDERS has TD catch in each of 3 career games vs. TB. Has 5+ catches in 2 of his past 3 vs. NFC South.

• S JORDAN POYER led team with 8 tackles last week. Aims for 3rd in row on road with INT. Has PD in 5 of 6 road games this season. Had 5 tackles & PD in last meeting. S MICAH HYDE had 4 tackles & TFL in Week 13. Has 3 PD in 2 career games vs. TB. LB MATT MILANO aims for 7th in row with TFL & 3rd in row with 2+ TFL. Has 6 TFL in 5 road games this season. Had 2 TFL & INT in last meeting.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Buccaneers lead all-time series, 7-4

STREAKS: Bills have won 2 of past 3

LAST GAME: 10/22/17: Buccaneers 27 at Bills 30

LAST GAME AT SITE: 12/8/13: Buccaneers 27, Bills 6

Week 14 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Bills.

Gil (10-2): Bucs, 29-23

James (9-3): Bucs, 24-21

David (9-3): Bucs, 34-24

Bailey (10-2): Bucs, 35-30

Mike (10-2): Bucs, 35-24

Len (10-2): Bucs, 27-21

Trey (10-2): Bucs, 34-28

