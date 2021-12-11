Bucs Nation Podcast: Brady, Gronk & Godwin Ground The Falcons

December is in full swing and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with another new edition of Downey and Martez. The guys began the show by looking back at the Bucs victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Trey illustrated why he was so impressed with the pass rush while Len took a look at the offensive game-plan. The guys then discussed whether they are starting to get the vibe of the team peaking at the right time like last season.

The conversation then turned to this Sunday’s marquee match-up against Buffalo. Len told you why it was a dangerous game while Trey went a little further and explained why he thinks Buffalo will pull the upset. Trey and Len then pivoted to the rest of this weekend’s slate and discussed if the Cowboys are in danger of losing their stranglehold on the NFC East to the Washington Football team. The show wrapped with a little college football talk ahead of Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

