The Buccaneers earned another win last week in Atlanta—their third straight—and even more history was made in the process.

As it improved to 9-3 to match its best 12-game start ever, Tampa Bay saw Cameron Brate tie Kevin House for third-most receiving touchdowns in team history, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski move ahead of Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates for second-most regular season touchdown connections in NFL history and Chris Godwin set a new single-game franchise record for receptions (15).

There’s undoubtedly going to be some fireworks when the Bucs (9-3) host the Buffalo Bills (7-5) on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The game promises to be a fun one, plus there’s more history on the line. Let’s see where things stand heading into Week 14, shall we?

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady is up to 8,404 passing yards in his Buccaneer career, leaving him 1,036 away from passing Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh-most in franchise history.

Career Passing Touchdowns

After throwing four touchdowns against the Falcons last week, Brady is fourth on the Bucs’ all-time passing touchdowns list with 74. He needs four more to move ahead of Vinny Testaverde (77) for third.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady has 1,118 pass attempts as a Buc, which means he needs 297 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh-most in franchise history.

Career Completions

Brady’s 748 completions in his time with Tampa Bay are the eighth-most in team history. He needs 66 more to pass Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh.

Single-Season Passing Yards

Brady’s 3,771 passing yards in 2021 currently lead the NFL, plus they have him 272 away from passing Jameis Winston (4,042 in 2015) for the fifth-most in a single season in team history. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

Brady set the franchise’s single-season passing touchdowns list in 2020 by throwing 40. He already has 34 this season, meaning he needs seven more over the final five games to break his own record. (Bucs Communications)

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II’s 2,012 career rushing yards are the 11th-most in franchise history. He needs 36 more to pass Earnest Graham (2,047) for 10th.

Leonard Fournette is up to 1,032 rushing yards as a Buc, leaving him 13 away from passing Jameis Winston (1,044) for 17th-most in team history. With 25 more yards, he passes Lars Tate (1,056) for 16th.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones’ 17 rushing touchdowns as a Buc have him three away from passing Warrick Dunn (19) for seventh-most in team history and tying Cadillac Williams (20) for sixth.

Fournette’s 13 rushing touchdowns with Tampa Bay tie him with LeGarrette Blount and Doug Williams for 13th-most in team history. He needs two more to tie Earnest Graham, Lars Tate and Peyton Barber (15) for 10th.

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin’s climb toward third on the Bucs’ all-time receiving yards list continued last week, as he added 143 yards to bring his career total to 4,489. He needs 440 more yards to pass Kevin House (4,928) for third.

Cameron Brate’s 2,622 career receiving yards leave him 83 away from passing Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th-most in Buccaneer history.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Last week, Brate caught his 31st career touchdown, tying him with Kevin House for third-most in franchise history. One more will give him sole possession of third, while three more will tie him with Jimmie Giles (34) for second.

Godwin’s 29 receiving touchdowns as a Buc leave him two behind Brate and House for third-most all-time.

O.J. Howard’s 15 touchdown receptions have him one away from tying Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th-most in team history.

Career Receptions

Godwin’s 15-reception game last week in Atlanta brought him up to third on the franchise’s all-time receptions leaderboard. He has some work to do to reach second, as he is 105 away from passing James Wilder (430).

Career 100-Yard Receiving Games

Last Sunday marked Godwin’s 15th career 100-yard receiving game, tying him with Mark Carrier for second-most 100-yard receiving games in franchise history. Obviously, one more will give him sole possession of second. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Receiving Touchdowns

Mike Evans’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season tie him with Joey Galloway (10 in 2005) for the fifth-most in a single season in team history. One more will tie him with Mike Williams (11 in 2010) for fourth, while two more will tie him with himself (12 in 2014 and 2016) for second-most. He also set the record at 13 last season, and he is just four scores away from breaking that. (Bucs Communications)

Single-Season Receptions

Chris Godwin has 82 receptions in 2021, meaning he needs just five more to have the third-most in a single season in Buccaneer history. Godwin (2019), Mike Evans (2018) and Mark Carrier (1989) are all tied for third currently, while Evans (96 in 2016) holds the No. 2 spot. (Bucs Communications)

Multiple 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons

With 51 yards on Sunday against the Bills, Godwin can become the sixth receiver in franchise history to post multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His first came in 2019. (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

Shaquil Barrett’s 35 sacks as a Buc are the sixth-most in franchise history. He needs 4.5 more to pass David Logan (39) for fifth.

Jason Pierre-Paul’s 33 sacks tie him with Brad Culpepper for eighth-most in team history. He needs two more to pass Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for seventh and tie Barrett for sixth.

Lavonte David’s 24 sacks still have him 2.5 away from passing Greg Spires (26) for 12th in team history and tying Broderick Thomas (26.5) for 11th. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Career Passes Defended*

David’s 54 career passes defended tie him with Aqib Talib for fifth-most in Buccaneer history. One more will give him sole possession of fifth and 11 more will move him ahead of Donnie Abraham (64) for fourth.

*Passes defended did not become an official stat until 1999.

Career Interceptions

David’s 12 interceptions tie him with Dwight Smith, Mark Robinson and Jeris White for 12th-most in team history. He’ll take 12th for himself with his next pick.

Career Punts Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion has had 57 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line during his time with the Bucs, which is the seventh-most in franchise history. He needs three more to pass Dan Stryzinski (59) for sixth. (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

On Sunday, Lavonte David will play in his 148th game as a Buc, tying him with Shelton Quarles for eighth-most games played in franchise history.

William Gholston will play his 132nd game for Tampa Bay on Sunday, tying him with Richard “Batman” Wood for 11th-most in team history.

With his 119th career game on Sunday, Mike Evans will move ahead of Randy Grimes (118) for 21st-most games played in franchise history. He’ll also move to two behind Lee Roy Selmon, Jimmie Giles and Chidi Ahanotu (121) for 18th.

Career Starts

Sunday will mark David’s 148th start with Tampa Bay, though he is still well behind Paul Gruber (183) for third-most in team history. (Bucs Communications)

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Last Sunday, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski linked up for their 89th and 90th regular season touchdowns as a duo, moving them ahead of Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (89) for second-most all-time. They’ll now begin the chase for the NFL record, which belongs to Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112). (Bucs Communications)

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have connected for 104 touchdowns as a duo, leaving them 11 away from taking the record from Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114). (Bucs Communications)

Career Completions

Brady’s 7,125 career completions are the second-most all-time. He needs 18 more to break Drew Brees’ NFL record (7,142). (Bucs Communications)

First Player in NFL History With 700 Passing Touchdowns

With two more passing touchdowns on Sunday, Brady will become the first player in NFL history to reach 700 passing touchdowns. (Bucs Communications)

Career Multi-Touchdown Games By a Tight End

Rob Gronkowski notched his 20th career multi-touchdown game last week against the Falcons, so he is now one such game away from tying Antonio Gates (21) for the most-ever by a tight end. (Bucs Communications)

Tight Ends With 600 Career Receptions

Gronkowski needs one more reception to reach 600 for his career, and that would make him the 10th tight end in NFL history to reach that mark. (Bucs Communications)

Tight Ends With 9,000 Receiving Yards

With 80 receiving yards, Gronkowski will become the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 9,000 for his career. (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Gronkowski’s two receiving touchdowns last week brought him to 92 for his career, moving him ahead of Isaac Bruce (91) for 12th-most in league history. He now needs eight more to pass Don Hutson (99) for 11th.