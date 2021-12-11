SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence is up, vote on Tom Brady’s MVP status

The Buccaneers are sitting comfortable on top of the NFC South division with a 9-3 record. And after a win against the Atlanta Falcons this past week, the defending Super Bowl Champions have a chance at clinching the division — along with some help.

Despite the team’s inconsistencies throughout the season, Tampa Bay has seemed to have gotten their act — or play — together as they have won three consecutive games. The Buffalo Bills are up next Sunday, but thanks to a Buccaneers winning streak, Bucs fans are back on board as the latest SB Nation Reacts poll shows 100-percent of fans are confident in the team’s direction ahead of their Week 14 matchup.

In one of the national polls this week, fans across SB Nation NFL were asked who is the league’s MVP so far this season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in first place with 26-percent of the votes.

However, Buccaneers quarterback Tom brady and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor are in close second with 25-percent of the votes each.

