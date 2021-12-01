Buccaneers Face Falcons With More Than Playoff Seeding on Their Minds

With a win by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 would give them a nearly insurmountable four-game lead in the NFC South with five games remaining.

Better yet, a Chicago Bears upset win over the Arizona Cardinals would give Tampa Bay the second seed in the NFC Playoff race, tied in record with the Green Bay Packers at 9-3.

So all of that will be on the line this week in the NFL. And on the field, the players will be doing their best to lead their teams to victory.

Bucs players will be doing a little more than that when they step on the field this weekend though because it’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ week.

“This Sunday, more than 50 players and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are participating in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign,” the team said via press release.”A league-wide initiative that offers teams the opportunity to promote charitable causes that are important to them through creative cleat designs. Buccaneers players and staff will showcase a wide variety of colors and designs supporting nearly 50 different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons this Sunday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m.”

One such player is tight end Rob Gronkowski.

You may have seen Gronk on game days as he’s been a season-long partner with USAA.

He’s taking the partnership one step forward, and bringing the USO in on the fun, with military-themed cleats.

The star tight end announced his cause and cleats, this week.

Sacrifice & Service is what these cleats represent. It’s a privilege to honor @the_USO and the Jasen family. Thanks to @USAA for helping me honor service members & The USO for keeping America’s service members connected to family, home,& country. #MyCauseMyCleats #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/fbvz8BUt6S — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) November 30, 2021

This is a special weekend for many of the Bucs players as more than a few have their own dedicated foundations aimed at supporting causes they hold near and dear to their hearts.

For quarterback Tom Brady, it’s the Players Coalition, TB12 Foundation, and Navy Seal Foundation.

Linebacker Devin White’s cleats will support A Door of Hope, while Lavonte David continues his backing of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Team Godwin will be featured by wide receiver Chris Godwin, of course.

Offensive lineman Nick Leverett found himself thrust into action after injuries to Ali Marpet (National CMV Foundation) and Aaron Stinnie (The Big Man Foundation). If he gets more playing time this weekend, he’ll be doing so representing the American Cancer Society.

Of course, head coach Bruce Arians is also getting in on the opportunity, by representing the Arians family mission in raising awareness for CASA/Guardian ad Litem.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dedicated a portion of their website to showcase the players and personnel’s causes of choice, and custom cleats, for the weekend.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!