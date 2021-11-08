NFL Week 10 Odds: Buccaneers alone on top of NFC, Super Bowl odds

The Buccaneers were on a bye this past week, but oddsmakers made some changes to their previous odds for conference and Super Bowl chances. Following their 36-27 Week 8 loss in New Orleans to the Saints, the Buccaneers lost a bit of traction as the lone favorites to win the NFC and advance to the Super Bowl as they now shared the top spots as favorites to advance with the Los Angeles Rams. But following the Rams loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday night, things look a bit different.

Opening odds for Week 10 are out via DraftKings Sportsbook and Tampa Bay is once again the lone favorites to win the National Football Conference (+275) as well as win Super Bowl LVI (+550). The Rams dropped to a +450 to win the NFC while the Bills are currently the favorites to win the AFC.

Odds for Week 10’s matchup between the Bucs and Washington have Tampa Bay currently sitting at at 9.5-point favorites, up from 7.5 last week. The over/under remains at 51.

