NFL Week 9 Open Thread

The Buccaneers are in their bye week this week, but that doesn’t mean Bucs Nation isn’t keeping a close eye on things around the league. There are some crucial games around the NFL this week including a big one within the NFC South.

The New Orleans Saints will be hosting another division rival this week in the Atlanta Falcons after defeating Tampa Bay last week to move closer to the top of the division. With win against the Falcons today, the Saints and Bucs would both have a 6-2 record.

The Carolina Panthers will be hosting the New England Patriots in a battle of 4-4 records. The Panthers have come back down to reality after starting the season strong at 3-0 but have dropped four of their last five.

Other big games around the league include the Packers at Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Cardinals at 49ers 4:25 PM ET, and Titans at Rams on Sunday night at 8:20 PM ET.

What are some of the games you’ll be watching this afternoon?