NFL Week 13 Opening Odds: Buccaneers favored big over Falcons

The Buccaneers are coming off a big win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The Atlanta Falcons are also coming off a much needed win against Jacksonville. So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week as the visiting team for the second week?

Playing in Atlanta this week, opening odds for Week 13 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by just 11 points over the their division rival Falcons. The Over/Under is currently set at 50.5.

Tampa Bay will surely look to make it three in a row and give themselves more of a cushion at the top of the NFC South. But the Buccaneers have to play smart and consistent football as we already know they are not very good on the road. And regardless of the Falcons record these division matchups are always tough matchups for Tampa Bay.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.