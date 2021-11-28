Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 38-31 win over the Colts

- RB Leonard Fournette took 17 carries for 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while adding seven receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. He has seven rushing touchdowns on the season and eight total.

- Fournette’s four total touchdowns in the game marked a career high and matched the most touchdowns from scrimmage by any player in franchise history, tying Jimmie Giles (4, at MIA, 10/20/85) and Doug Martin (4, at Raiders, 11/4/12).

- Fournette’s eight total touchdowns in 2021 are his most in a season since his rookie year in 2017 (10).

- TE Rob Gronkowski led the Buccaneers with 123 yards receiving on seven receptions, notching his first 100-yard receiving performance of the season and the 30th of his NFL career. His 30 career 100-yard receiving performances are the second-most by a tight end in NFL history.

MOST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Tony Gonzalez 31

2. Rob Gronkowski 30

3. Travis Kelce 28

4. Kellen Winslow 24

5. Jackie Smith 22

- Gronkowski improved his career receiving yardage total to 8,862 yards, which stand as the fifth-most by a tight end in NFL history.

MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Receiving Yards

1. Tony Gonzalez 15,127

2. Jason Witten 13,046

3. Antonio Gates 11,841

4. Shannon Sharpe 10,060

5. Rob Gronkowski 8,862

- WR Chris Godwin caught four passes for 24 yards, surpassing Vincent Jackson for the fourth-most receiving yards in team history.

RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Yards

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 8,961

2. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 5,018

3. Kevin House (1980-86) 4,928

4. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 4,346

5. Vincent Jackson (2012-16) 4,326

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 25-of-34 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. Brady now has 30 touchdown passes on the season, marking the ninth time in which he has thrown 30-or-more touchdowns in a single season, tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the second-most such seasons in NFL history.

MOST SEASONS WITH 30+ PASSING TOUCHDOWNS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Seasons

1. Drew Brees 10

2t. Tom Brady 9

2t. Brett Favre 9

2t. Peyton Manning 9

5. Aaron Rodgers 7

- Brady’s 30 touchdown passes are the third-most in a single season in franchise history. His 30 passing touchdowns are also tied for the 11th-most through 11 games in NFL history.

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2020) 40

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

3. Tom Brady (2021) 30

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

- Brady’s 3,403 passing yards are the most through 11 games in team history.

MOST PASSING YARDS THROUGH 11 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 3,403

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 3,391

3. Tom Brady (2020) 2,955

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 2,900

5. Brad Johnson (2003) 2,763

- Brady leads the NFL in passing touchdowns through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games and ranks second in passing yards.

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 30

2t. Josh Allen (BUF) 25

2t. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 25

4. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 24

5t. Justin Herbert (LAC) 22

5t. Dak Prescott (DAL) 22

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Derek Carr (LV) 3,414

2. Tom Brady (TB) 3,403

3. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 3,200

4. Josh Allen (BUF) 3,071

5. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 3,014

- LB Shaquil Barrett recorded a pair of sacks on Colts QB Carson Wentz, including a sack-fumble, bringing his season sack total to 7.5. Barrett has 35.0 sacks since joining Tampa Bay in 2019, surpassing Brad Culpepper (33.0), Jason Pierre-Paul (33.0) and Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for the sixrh-most in team history.

MOST SACKS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Sacks

1. Lee Roy Selmon (1976-84) 78.5

2. Warren Sapp (1995-2003) 77.0

3. Simeon Rice (2001-06) 69.5

4. Gerald McCoy (2010-18) 54.5

5. David Logan (1979-86) 39.0

6. Shaquil Barrett (2019-Present) 35.0

7. Chidi Ahanotu (1993-2000, 2004) 34.5

8t. Brad Culpepper (1994-1999) 33.0

8t. Jason Pierre-Paul (2018-Present) 33.0

10. Ronde Barber (1997-2012) 28.0

- Barrett’s 35.0 sacks since joining Tampa Bay in 2019 are tied for the second-most in the NFL during that span.

NFL SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Sacks

1. T.J. Watt (PIT) 42.0

2t. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 35.0

2t. Myles Garrett (CLE) 35.0

4. Aaron Donald (LAR) 32.0

5. Chandler Jones (ARI) 28.0

- Barrett’s 11 strip sacks since joining the Buccaneers in 2019 are the most in the NFL during that span.

NFL STRIP SACK LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Sacks

1. Shaquil Barrett (TB) 11

2. Chandler Jones (ARI) 10

3t. T.J. Watt (PIT) 9

3t. Yannick Ngakoue (LV) 9

5. Three Players Tied 7

- LB Lavonte David started his 146th game for Tampa Bay, surpassing Tony Mayberry (145) for the fourth-most games started in team history. In the opening quarter, David scooped up a fumble that was forced by S Mike Edwards (first career forced fumble) to record his 17th career fumble recovery. David’s 17 fumble recoveries since entering the league in 2012 are the most in the NFL during that span.

NFL FUMBLE RECOVERY LEADERS – SINCE 2012

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) FR

1. Lavonte David (TB) 17

2. J.J. Watt (ARI) 14

3t. Justin Houston (BAL) 12

3t. Julius Peppers (Retired) 12

3t. Fletcher Cox (PHI) 12

- S Antoine Winfield Jr. and CB Pierre Desir each notched their second interceptions of the season. As a team, the Buccaneers generated five takeaways – the most against Indianapolis this season.

- Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the NFL with 23 takeaways and second in the league with 94 points off takeaways. Since Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles took over the defense in 2019, Tampa Bay ranks second in the league in takeaways and first in points off turnovers.

TEAM TAKEAWAY LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team TA

1. New England Patriots 83

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 76

3t. Indianapolis Colts 75

3t. Pittsburgh Steelers 75

5. Buffalo Bills 74

POINTS OFF TAKEAWAYS LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Team Points

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 325

2. Indianapolis Colts 256

3. Baltimore Ravens 243

4. Pittsburgh Steelers 236

5. New England Patriots 235

- DL Ndamukong Suh recorded his fourth sack of the season, pushing his career total to 68.5.

- In the opening quarter, Tampa Bay’s defense allowed just 19 net yards of offense – its second-fewest net yards allowed in any quarter this season. The Buccaneers also held Indianapolis without a first down in the opening quarter, marking the first time the Tampa Bay defense has held a team without a first down in any quarter since 10/4/20 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers (4th Quarter).

- Tampa Bay has scored 30-or-more points six times this season and has a perfect 6-0 record in games in which the team scored 30-plus points. The team’s 347 points scored are its most through 11 games in team history.

MOST POINTS SCORED THROUGH 11 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Points

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 347

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 320

3. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 312

3. 2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 310

5. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 294

- The Buccaneers 38 points were the most scored against Indianapolis this season. Including the postseason, the Buccaneers have scored 30-or-more points 18 times since the start of the 2020 NFL season – the most-such games in the NFL in that span.