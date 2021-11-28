Updated Standings For Buccaneers After Win Over Colts

With a 38-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now stand at 8-3, eleven games into the 2021 NFL Season.

On the legs of running back Leonard Fournette (17 carries, 100 yards, 3 touchdowns and 7 receptions, 31 yards, 1 touchdown) the Bucs extended their NFC South Division lead to three games.

The New Orleans Saints lost on Thanksgiving to the Buffalo Bills while the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Both are now in second place behind Tampa Bay with matching 5-6 records.

Pulling up the back end of the division are the Carolina Panthers, who lost Sunday to the Miami Dolphins and are now 5-7 heading into their Week 13 bye week.

In the NFC Playoff race, the Arizona Cardinals continue to sit atop the seedings with their 9-2 record as they enjoy a week off this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers win has them in the third spot as of the time of this writing, as the fourth seed Dallas Cowboys fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, dropping them to 7-4 on the year.

Currently, the Green Bay Packers are the only team between Tom Brady and the Kyler Murray led Cardinals.

With an 8-3 record coming into Week 12, the Bucs will take over the second seed if Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Packers this late afternoon.

Los Angeles would then draw even with the Bucs at 8-3, but since they are still behind the Cardinals in the NFC West, would hold the fifth seed.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!