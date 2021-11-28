Buccaneers at Colts Week 12 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Indianapolis as they are set to play the Colts in Week 12 action. The Bucs (7-3) are coming off a victory against the New York Giants while Indianapolis (6-5) is hot right now, winning five of their last six games.
Week 12 Staff Picks
Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 52.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Colts.
Gil (8-2): Bucs, 31-26
James (7-3): Bucs, 30-28
David (7-3): Bucs, 34-27
Bailey (8-2): Bucs, 28-24
Mike (8-2): Bucs, 31-21
Len (8-2): Bucs, 30-26
Trey (8-2): Bucs, 28-21
Poll
Which bold prediction do you like for Week 12?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Bucs force 3 TOs, 5 sacks
-
8%
Vea records 2 sacks
-
51%
Indy under 100 rushing yards
-
25%
Bucs w/ 2 INTs, 4 sacks
