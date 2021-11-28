Buccaneers at Colts Week 12 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Indianapolis as they are set to play the Colts in Week 12 action. The Bucs (7-3) are coming off a victory against the New York Giants while Indianapolis (6-5) is hot right now, winning five of their last six games.

Week 12 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 52.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Colts.

Gil (8-2): Bucs, 31-26

James (7-3): Bucs, 30-28

David (7-3): Bucs, 34-27

Bailey (8-2): Bucs, 28-24

Mike (8-2): Bucs, 31-21

Len (8-2): Bucs, 30-26

Trey (8-2): Bucs, 28-21