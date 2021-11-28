Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Week 12 inactives

In a big game for the Buccaneers - looking to keep pace in the NFC playoff race and trying to get on track on the road where they are 2-3 this season - and they will be without a big component of their offensive line. Ali Marpet (abdomen) did not take the trip to Indianapolis and will not play against the Colts.

The Bucs will also once again be without Antonio Brown, but all signs point to him returning against the Atlanta Falcons next week which will help Tampa Bay down the stretch run an into the postseason. For now, eyes are on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski as being the top guys against the 19th ranked pass defense.

For the Colts, star linebacker Darius Leonard and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson are both questionable to play but were trending towards playing following Friday’s practice. Nelson has been dealing with an ankle injury that took him out of the game against the Buffalo Bills last week.

For Nelson, he’s going to have a tough battle ahead with the return of Vita Vea as well as Vea’s tag team partner Ndamukong Suh so don’t be surprised if the injury flares up and he’s forced to leave the game for a third week in a row.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Buccaneers and Colts for week twelve;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers and Colts kick off inside Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver on the call.