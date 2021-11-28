Buccaneers at Colts: How to watch, notes, and staff picks

Broadcast Info

TV: FOX (1:00 PM ET): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver (field reporter) SIRIUS: 113 (TB), 119 (Ind.) | XM: 384 (TB), 229 (Ind.) | SXM App: 829 (TB), 813 (Ind.)

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 307 yards & 2 TDs last week & has 5 games with 300+ pass yards in 2021, tied-most in NFL. Leads NFL with 29 TD passes. Ranks 2nd in pass yards (3,177) & has 19 seasons with 3,000+ pass yards, most in NFL history. Has 100+ rating in 6 of his past 7 reg. season games vs. Ind. Aims for his 9th in row in reg. season vs. Ind. with 2+ TD passes.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE had 6 catches & 74 scrmimage yards (39 rec., 35 rush) last week. Has 7 games with 70+ scrimmage yards in 2021, tied-most among NFC RBs. Has 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in 3 career games vs. Ind.

• WR MIKE EVANS led team with 73 rec. yards & had TD catch last week. Has 72 TDs, most in franchise history. Ranks tied-1st in NFL with 10 rec. TDs & aims for his 5th in row with TD catch. Has 4 seasons with 10+ TD catches since 2014, tied-most in NFL. WR CHRIS GODWIN had 5th TD catch of season last week. Aims for his 7th in row with 5+ catches. TE ROB GRONKOWSKI has 8,739 rec. yards, 5th-most by TE in NFL history. Has 8 TDs (7 rec., 1 rush) in 7 career games vs. Ind., incl. playoffs.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID aims for his 3rd in row vs. Ind. with 6+ tackles & 4th in row overall with 8+ tackles. LB DEVIN WHITE aims for his 3rd in row on road with 10+ tackles. Needs 3 tackles for 3rd-consecutive season with 90+ tackles. Had FF in last meeting. LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had sack in last meeting. S MIKE EDWARDS had career-high 3rd INT of season last week. S ANTOINE WINFIELD JR. aims for his 3rd in row with FR.

Giants Notes

• QB CARSON WENTZ completed 11 of 20 atts. (55 pct.) for 106 yards & TD vs. 0 INTs last week. Has 0 INTs in 8 of his past 9 starts. Has 2+ TD passes in 3 of his past 4 starts at home. Is 1 of 2 in NFL (KIRK COUSINS) with 3 or fewer INTs (3) in 2021, min. 200 atts. Needs 16 pass yards for 6th consecutive season with 2,500+ pass yards.

• RB JONATHAN TAYLOR had 204 scrimmage yards (185 rush, 19 rec.) & career-high 5 TDs (4 rush, 1 rec.) last week, becoming 1st player ever with 175+ rush yards, 4+ rush yards & rec. TD in single game. Can become 1st player in NFL history with 100+ scrimmage yards & rush TD in 9 consecutive games. Leads NFL with 1,444 scrimmage yards (1,122 rush, 322 rec.) & 15 TDs (13 rush, 2 rec.) & is 4th player since 2000 with 1,000+ rush yards & 10+ rush TDs in each of 1st 2 seasons.

• WR MICHAEL PITTMAN aims for 4th in row on road with 5+ catches & 60+ rec. yards. Has TD catch in 2 of past 3 at home. Aims for 3rd in row vs. NFC with 100+ rec. yards. WR T.Y. HILTON had 6 catches for 95 yards & 2 TDs in only career game vs. TB (11/29/15). TE JACK DOYLE has rec. TD in 2 of past 3 at home.

• LB DARIUS LEONARD is 1 of 2 in NFL (DE’VONDRE CAMPBELL) with 5+ tackles in 11 games in 2021. Had career-high 2 INTs & only career INT-TD in last meeting. CB KENNY MOORE had INT in Week 11. Aims for 5th in row with PD. Has 6 PD in past 3 at home. DE KWITY PAYE had sack & FF last week. LB ZAIRE FRANKLIN & S GEORGE ODUM each had 1st INT of season last week.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: Colts lead all-time series, 8-6

STREAKS: Buccaneers have won 2 of past 3

LAST GAME: 12/8/19: Colts 35 at Buccaneers 38

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/29/15: Colts 25, Buccaneers 12

Week 12 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently a 3-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Colts.

Gil (8-2): Bucs, 31-26

James (7-3): Bucs, 30-28

David (7-3): Bucs, 34-27

Bailey (8-2): Bucs, 28-24

Mike (8-2): Bucs, 31-21

Len (8-2): Bucs, 30-26

Trey (8-2): Bucs, 28-21

