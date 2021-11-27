Given the amount of talent on the Buccaneers’ roster, it’s no longer surprising when history is made on a weekly basis. Tampa Bay seemingly has a player setting a new franchise or NFL record in every game, and that certainly was the case this past Monday night in a 30-10 win over the Giants.

In terms of Buccaneer history, it was Mike Evans setting a new record. The 72nd touchdown of his career allowed him to surpass Mike Alstott (71) for the most in team history. Regarding league history, Tom Brady—as Tom Brady does—made some more. By eclipsing the 3,000-yard passing mark for the 19th time in his career, he now owns the NFL record for seasons with 3,000-plus passing yards. He passed Brett Favre, who had 18 such seasons in his storied career.

So, when the Bucs take the field in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon for an intriguing matchup against the Colts, might there be some more history that unfolds? Let’s have a look.

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady is up to 7,810 passing yards in his time as a Buc, leaving him 1,630 away from passing Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh on the franchise’s all-time passing yards list.

Career Passing Touchdowns

With two passing touchdowns against New York on Monday night, Brady has 69 in his time with the Bucs. He needs two more to pass Trent Dilfer (70) for fifth-most in team history, while five more will move him ahead of Doug Williams (73) for fourth.

Career Pass Attempts

Brady’s 1,033 pass attempts as a Buc are the eighth-most in franchise history. He needs 382 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh.

Career Completions

Brady has completed 685 passes during his time with Tampa Bay, leaving him 129 away from moving ahead of Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh-most in team history.

Single-Season Passing Yards

With 3,177 passing yards this season, Brady needs 1,933 more over the next seven games to pass Jameis Winston (5,109 in 2019) for the most by a Buccaneer quarterback in a single season.

Single-Season Passing Touchdowns

Brady has thrown for 29 touchdowns this season, leaving him just 12 shy of breaking the single-season franchise record of 40 that he set in 2020.

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II has rushed for 1,973 yards in his career. He needs 15 more yards to pass Peyton Barber (1,987) for 11th-most in franchise history, while 75 more yards will move him ahead of Earnest Graham (2,047) for 10th.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

Jones picked up his 16th career rushing touchdown on Monday against the Giants, tying him with Ricky Bell for the eighth-most in team history. With one more, he passes Bell for eighth. He needs four more to pass Warrick Dunn (19) for seventh.

Career Rush Attempts

With 439 carries in his career, Jones is 39 away from passing Earnest Graham (477) for 12th-most in franchise history.

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin is all the way up to fifth on the Bucs’ all-time receiving yards list with 4,322. He needs five more yards to pass Vincent Jackson (4,326) for fourth.

With 2,596 receiving yards as a Buc, Cameron Brate is 17th on the team’s all-time receiving yards list. He is 109 more to pass Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Cameron Brate’s 30 receiving touchdowns are the fourth-most in Buccaneer history, and he needs just one more to tie Kevin House (31) for third.

Chris Godwin recorded his 29th career receiving touchdown in Week 11, leaving him one behind Brate for fourth in team history and two behind House for third.

O.J. Howard’s 15 receiving touchdowns are the 15th-most in franchise history. He needs one more to tie Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th.

Career Receptions

Chris Godwin has racked up 307 catches in his career, leaving him 15 away from passing Mark Carrier (321) for third-most in Buccaneer history.

Cameron Brate’s 239 career receptions tie him with Gerald Carter for 13th-most in franchise history. One more will obviously give him sole possession of 13th, while 10 more will move him ahead of Joey Galloway (248) for 12th.

Career 100-Yard Receiving Games

Chris Godwin’s 14 career 100-yard receiving games tie him with Kevin House for the third-most by any Buccaneer ever. One more will tie him with Mark Carrier (15) for second-most all-time. (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett both have 33 sacks in their Buccaneer careers, which ties them with Brad Culpepper for seventh-most in team history. They both need two more to pass Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for sixth.

Lavonte David’s 24 career sacks have him 2.5 away from passing Greg Spires (26) for 12th-most in franchise history and tying Broderick Thomas (26.5) for 11th. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Career Passes Defended*

David’s 53 career passes defended have him two away from passing Aqib Talib (54) for fifth-most in team history.

*Passes defended did not become an official stat until 1999.

Career Interceptions

With 12 career interceptions, David is tied with Jeris White, Mark Robinson and Dwight Smith for 12th-most in Buccaneer history. He’ll take sole possession of 12th with one more.

Career Punts Downed Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion had two punts downed inside the 20-yard line against the Giants on Monday night, giving him 54 in his Buccaneer career. He needs two more to pass Tommy Barnhardt (55) for eighth-most in team history and tie Tom Tupa (56) for seventh. (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

Sunday will mark Lavonte David’s 146th game as a Buc, which will leave him three away from passing Shelton Quarles (148) for eighth-most in team history.

William Gholston will play his 130th game as a Buc on Sunday, which will tie him with Brian Kelly and Demar Dotson for 12th-most in franchise history.

Mike Evans is set to play his 117th game for Tampa Bay on Sunday, which will leave him one away from tying Randy Grimes (118) for 21st-most in Buccaneer history.

Career Starts

Sunday will be Lavonte David’s 146th start as a Buc, moving him ahead of Tony Mayberry (145) for fourth-most in franchise history. (Bucs Communications)

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have linked up for 88 regular season touchdowns in their time as teammates, which is the third-most of any duo in regular season NFL history. They need one more to tie Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (89) for second-most all-time. (Bucs Communications)

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Playoffs)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have connected for 102 touchdowns. They need 13 more to set a new league record, as the current one is held by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114). (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Gronkowski’s 90 career receiving touchdowns have him one away from tying Isaac Bruce (91) for 12th-most in NFL history.