Buccaneers at Colts: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) are coming off a win against a lowly Giants team that put the Bucs back on the winning side and avoiding a three-game losing streak. For Week 12, Tampa Bay will be traveling to Indianapolis to take on a hot Colts team (6-5).

The Bucs Nation staff has offered up some bold predictions and scores for Week 12 as the Bucs are favored by just 3.5 points over Indy this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12 Bold Predictions

James: The Colts have won five of their last six games and in doing so Jonathan Taylor has been the star. However, Carson Wentz has 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions and has been sacked just once per game. The Bucs defense will need to do better than that to take this one - and they will. Give me three takeaways and five sacks for the defense on the road.

David: Vita Vea, two sacks.

Bailey: Sunday’s matchup is an interesting one, with the Colts and their red-hot running back, Jonathan Taylor, meeting what has been the NFL’s best run defense over the last few years. Taylor has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of the last three games and has done so in six of his 11 games this season. But with things looking promising regarding Vita Vea’s injury, the Bucs will stand tall against the Indianapolis rushing attack and hold Taylor under 100 yards in a victory.

Mike: The Bucs defense seemed to get some major juice back with their dominant showing against New York. While the Colts are much tougher, I think they carry that energy over. I predict they wreak havoc on Carson Wentz and sack him 4 times and intercept him twice.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: This undoubtedly is a tough matchup for the Buccaneers. They indeed have a top run defense, but as the guys have stated above Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been crazy good the past several weeks.

Where the Bucs have struggled is getting to the quarterback ans Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been kept off the turf often much like Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay may have some trouble defensively.

I’m leaning more towards Bailey for the bold prediction most likely to happen in Week 12. I think the Buccaneers have a chance to strike often throughout this contest while eating up clock, forcing Indianapolis to pass more and run less (but that doesn’t mean the Bucs will successfully get to Wentz).

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 12? Bucs force 3 TOs, 5 sacks

Vea records 2 sacks

Indy under 100 rushing yards

Bucs w/ 2 INTs, 4 sacks vote view results 15% Bucs force 3 TOs, 5 sacks (39 votes)

8% Vea records 2 sacks (20 votes)

53% Indy under 100 rushing yards (133 votes)

23% Bucs w/ 2 INTs, 4 sacks (58 votes) 250 votes total Vote Now

Week 12 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently a 3.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 53. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Colts.

Gil (8-2): Bucs, 31-26

James (7-3): Bucs, 30-28

David (7-3): Bucs, 34-27

Bailey (8-2): Bucs, 28-24

Mike (8-2): Bucs, 31-21

Len (8-2): Bucs, 30-26

Trey (8-2): Bucs, 28-21