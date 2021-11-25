Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Back To Winning Ways

The Buccaneers are back in the win column and are gearing up for one of the biggest games of the season and Len Martez and Trey Downey are here to break it down in this week’s edition of Downey and Martez. The guys started by looking back at Monday Night’s win against the New York Giants. The guys discussed the bounce back game for Tom Brady and how big Sean Murphy-Bunting’s return was. The guys then discussed Mike Evans becoming the all time touchdown leader for the Bucs and asked if he is the best offensive player in the teams history.

The conversation then pivoted to this weekend’s trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts. The discussion started with Johnathan Taylor and if he is a legitimate MVP contender. Trey then brought up the game-plan he expects Todd Bowles to employ against the Colts offense. Len then explained why he thinks we might see the Bucs go back to leaning on the running game in this one.

Trey then grilled Len on the Chiefs defensive turnaround while Len pressed Trey on what it is going to take for him to believe in Mac Jones. The show closed with the guys breaking down an absolutely stellar holiday weekend of games.

