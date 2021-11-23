Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 30-10 win over the Giants

- WR Mike Evans recorded his 72nd career touchdown in the game, breaking Mike Alstott’s team record (71) for the most total touchdowns in Buccaneers team history. Evans finished with six receptions for a team-high 73 yards and one touchdown.

SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWNS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Total TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 72

2. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 71

3. James Wilder (1981-89) 46

4. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

5. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

6t. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 30

6t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 30

8. Joey Galloway (2004-08) 29

9t. Doug Martin (2012-17) 28

9t. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 28

- Evans’ touchdown tied him with Bob Hayes and Wesley Walker (71) for the 48th-most receiving touchdowns in NFL history. His 71 receiving touchdowns remain the most in team history and are the most by any NFL player since 2014.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – SINCE 2014

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Mike Evans (TB) 71

2. Antonio Brown (TB) 68

3. Davante Adams (GB) 67

4. DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 65

5. Tyreek Hill (KC) 55

- Evans’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season currently rank tied for the most in the NFL through Week 11.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – 2021 SEASON

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1t. Mike Evans (TB) 10

1t. Cooper Kupp (LAR) 10

3t. Ja’Marr Chase (CIN) 8

3t. Tyreek Hill (KC) 8

3t. DK Metcalf (SEA) 8

3t. Adam Thielen (MIN) 8

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 30-of-46 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. His 27 touchdown passes through the first 10 games of the season tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck for the eighth-most in NFL history.

MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH 10 GAMES – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Season, Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (2007, New England) 38

2. Peyton Manning (2004, Indianapolis) 35

3. Peyton Manning (2013, Denver) 34

4t. Patrick Mahomes (2018, Kansas City) 31

4t. Aaron Rodgers (2011, Green Bay) 31

6t. Peyton Manning (2014, Denver) 30

6t. Russell Wilson (2020, Seattle) 30

8t. Tom Brady (2021, Tampa Bay) 29

8t. Andrew Luck (2018, Indianapolis) 29

8t. Dan Marino (1984, Miami) 29

10t. Aaron Rodgers (2020, Green Bay) 29

- Brady surpassed 3,000 passing yards in a season for the 19th time in his NFL career, surpassing Brett Favre (18) for the most-such seasons in NFL history.

MOST 3,000-YARD PASSING SEASONS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Seasons

1. Tom Brady 19

2. Brett Favre 18

3t. Drew Brees 16

3t. Peyton Manning 16

5. Philip Rivers 15

- Brady’s 29 touchdown passes are the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

MOST SINGLE-SEASON PASSING TOUCHDOWNS– TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2020) 40

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 33

3. Tom Brady (2021) 29

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 28

5. Josh Freeman (2012) 27

- Brady’s 3,177 passing yards are the most through 10 games in team history.

MOST PASSING YARDS THROUGH 10 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 3,177

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 3,078

3. Tom Brady (2020) 2,739

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 2,680

5. Josh Freeman (2011) 2,516

- Brady leads the NFL in passing touchdowns through Week 11 and ranks second in passing yards.

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 29

2. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 25

3. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 24

4. Justin Herbert (LAC) 22

5. Four Players Tied 21

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 3,200

2. Tom Brady (TB) 3,177

3. Derek Carr (LV) 3,041

4. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 3,014

5. Justin Herbert (LAC) 2,927

- WR Chris Godwin capped off Tampa Bay’s opening possession with a 13-yard touchdown reception. The touchdown reception was the fifth receiving touchdown of the season for Godwin and the 29th of his NFL career, surpassing Joey Galloway (28) for the fifth-most in team history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receiving TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 71

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

4. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 30

5. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 29

- With six receptions in the game, WR Chris Godwin pushed his career total to 307, surpassing Mike Alstott (305) and Warrick Dunn (306) for the fourth-most receptions in team history.

RECEPTION LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receptions

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 573

2. James Wilder (1981-89) 430

3. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 321

4. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 307

5. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 306

- Godwin also surpassed Jimmie Giles for the fifth-most receiving yards in team history.

RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Yards

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 8,945

2. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 5,018

3. Kevin House (1980-86) 4,928

4. Vincent Jackson (2012-16) 4,326

5. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 4,322

- TE Rob Gronkowski made six receptions for 71 yards in the game, giving him 8,739 receiving yards to surpass Greg Olsen (8,683) and Travis Kelce (8,702) for the fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A TIGHT END – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Receiving Yards

1. Tony Gonzalez 15,127

2. Jason Witten 13,046

3. Antonio Gates 11,841

4. Shannon Sharpe 10,060

5. Rob Gronkowski 8,739

- S Mike Edwards intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter off a deflection from LB Devin White to secure his third interception of the season and the fifth of his NFL career. Edwards’ three interceptions in 2021 marked a new single-season career high and lead the Buccaneers this season.

- NT Steve McLendon picked off a pass from Daniel Jones in the third quarter, recording his first career interception.

- LB Lavonte David started his 145th game for Tampa Bay, tying Tony Mayberry (145) for the fourth-most games started in team history. He and White tied for the team lead with eight tackles.

- OLB Anthony Nelson recorded his second sack of the season and his second in as many games, while OLB Cam Gillrecorded the first sack of his NFL career.

- Buccaneers K Ryan Succop scored 12 points in the game, surpassing Jimmie Giles (204) for the ninth-most points scored in Buccaneers history.

POINTS SCORED LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Points

1. Martin Gramatica (1999-2004) 592

2. Michael Husted (1993-98) 502

3. Connor Barth (2009-12, 2015) 477

4. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 440

5. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 432

6t. Matt Bryant (2005-08) 416

6t. Donald Igwebuike (1985-89) 416

8. James Wilder (1981-89) 276

9. Ryan Succop (2020-Present) 211

10. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 204

- Tampa Bay has scored 30-or-more points in each of its five home games this season and has a perfect 5-0 record at Raymond James Stadium this season.

MOST POINTS SCORED THROUGH 10 GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Season Points

1. 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 309

2. 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 296

3. 2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 287

4. 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 277

5. 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 267