Buccaneers vs Giants: Week 11 inactives

The Buccaneers are looking to end a two game skid and they have some help coming back for the prime time matchup against the New York Giants. Tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting are back for the Buccaneers and will play tonight. The Bucs also activated long snapper Zach Triner who has been dealing with a torn ligament in his finger.

Murphy-Bunting hasn’t played since dislocating his elbow in week one against the Dallas Cowboys. With Carlton Davis still dealing with a quad injury and Richard Sherman now shelved with a calf injury, getting Murphy-Bunting back to help a battered secondary will certainly boost the Bucs’ pass defense in a big way.

Speaking of the secondary, cornerback Dee Delaney cleared concussion protocol and will be able to play tonight. Unfortunately, wide receiver Scotty Miller wasn’t quite ready to go and was not activated off the injured reserve ahead of this game.

The Bucs will be without Antonio Brown for this game but there appears to be an outside chance he can make his return next week against the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive tackle Vita Vea worked out during pre-game but will not be active for the game tonight.

On the Giants’ side, they will see the return of Saquon Barkley against the Bucs. Barkley sprained his ankle back in week five but will be ready to play against one of the top rush defenses in the NFL - however, without Vea, it’ll be interesting to see how the Bucs can counter Barkley’s combination of size, power, and speed.

Here are the inactive players for the Buccaneers and Giants ahead of their Monday Night matchup in week eleven;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

DT - Vita Vea

WR - Antonio Brown

S - Andrew Adams

OL - Nick Leverett

LS - Carson Tinker

New York Giants:

WR - Sterling Shepard

FB - Cullen Gillaspia

DB - Nate Ebner

LB - Oshane Ximines

LB - Lorenzo Carter

OL - Wes Martin

TE - Kaden Smith

The Buccaneers and Giants will kick off at Raymond James Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be on ESPN with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick on the call as well as on ESPN 2 with the “Manningcast” - hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning with a lineup of guests.