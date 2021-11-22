Buccaneers vs. Giants Week 11 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home as they host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The Bucs (6-3) are coming off their second straight loss last week to Washington while New York (3-6) are coming off a win against the Raiders at home.

Week 11 Staff Picks

Tampa Bay is currently favored by 11 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Giants.

Gil (7-2): Bucs, 27-23

James (6-3): Bucs, 31-23

David (6-3): Bucs, 27-21

Bailey (7-2): Bucs, 34-26

Mike (7-2): Bucs, 27-24

Len (7-2): Bucs, 27-16

Trey (7-2): Bucs, 28-14