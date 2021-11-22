NFL Week 12 Opening Odds: Buccaneers slight favorites over Colts

The Buccaneers are getting set to play the New York Giants later this evening, but that doesn’t mean opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL regular season won’t include them in it. And thanks to a big win by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday over the Buffalo Bills, oddsmakers see this upcoming matchup between the Bucs and Colts as a potential close game.

Playing in Indianapolis in next week, opening odds for Week 12 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by just 2.5 points over the Colts. The Over/Under is currently set at 51 but with the Bucs set to play tonight these figures are expected to change.

Tampa Bay will surely look to get things back on track in a few hours. Dropping their last two games and playing undisciplined football, if they are looking to continue their winning ways and oddsmakers raising the spread, under the lights of Monday Night Football will be a good start to get people to buy-in again.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.