SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence drops ahead of Week 11

The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South division with a 6-3 record, but should consider themselves fortunate the rest of the division is struggling with lesser records. The team has been an inconsistent bunch which is something you wouldn’t expect from the defending Super Bowl Champions. So it’s only fair fans feel the way they do especially after last week’s loss to a lowly Washington team coming off a bye week.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, Buccaneers fan confidence has dropped once again after Week 10. There are more that feel the team is not heading in the right direction.

A win against the Giants on Monday night at home should ultimately improve those numbers and see them get back into the 90-percent range.

But if they play badly for the third straight week we can see those numbers dip again or stay where they are at, even with a win.

