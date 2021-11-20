With Week 11 of the NFL season arriving, the Buccaneers find themselves in the midst of a frustrating slide, having lost their last two games to fall to 6-3 on the season. But a return to Raymond James Stadium may be just what the doctor ordered, as they’ll be hosting the 3-6 New York Giants on Monday Night Football to kick off Thanksgiving Week.

Recent history against New York hasn’t been all that kind to Tampa Bay. The Giants beat the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 and, all things considered, probably should’ve made it three straight wins in the series when the two teams met on Monday Night Football in 2020. The defending Super Bowl champions badly need a get-right game after entering and coming out of their bye week with two inexcusable losses. Can they get it against a team that has, for whatever reason, proven to be a problem for them in recent years?

While the Bucs will be trying to get themselves back on the right path toward a repeat, there will be some players looking to further work their way toward history on Monday night. Let’s see where things stand heading into Week 11...

Buccaneers History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Passing Yards

Tom Brady has thrown for 7,503 yards in his time with the Bucs, leaving him 1,937 away from passing Steve DeBerg (9,439) for seventh-most in team history.

Career Passing Touchdowns

Brady’s 67 passing touchdowns as a Buc are the sixth-most in franchise history. He needs four more to pass Trent Dilfer (70) for fifth, while seven more will move him ahead of Doug Williams (73) for fourth.

Career Pass Attempts

With 987 pass attempts as a Buc, Brady needs 428 more to pass Steve DeBerg (1,414) for seventh-most in team history.

Career Completions

Brady has completed 655 passes during his time in Tampa Bay, which means he needs 159 more to pass Steve DeBerg (813) for seventh-most in Buccaneer history.

Career Rushing Yards

Ronald Jones II has rushed for 1,940 yards in his career, meaning he needs 48 more to pass Peyton Barber (1,987) for 11th-most in team history.

Career Rushing Touchdowns

With 15 rushing touchdowns as a Buc, Jones remains tied with Lars Tate, Earnest Graham and Peyton Barber for ninth-most in franchise history. He needs one more to tie Ricky Bell (16) for eighth-most.

Career Rush Attempts

Jones’ 431 career rush attempts leave him 47 away from passing Earnest Graham (477) for 12th-most in franchise history.

Career Receiving Yards

Chris Godwin’s 4,257 receiving yards are the sixth-most in team history. With 44 more yards, he passes Jimmie Giles (4,300) for fifth on the team’s all-time receiving yards list. He is just 70 yards away from surpassing Vincent Jackson (4,326) for fourth.

Cameron Brate is up to 2,569 receiving yards as a Buc, meaning he needs 136 more to pass Warrick Dunn (2,704) for 16th-most in team history.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Last week, Brate caught his 30th career touchdown, bringing him one away from tying Kevin House (31) for third-most in team history.

Chris Godwin’s 28 receiving touchdowns have him two behind Brate for fourth-most in team history and three behind House for third.

O.J. Howard has 15 receiving touchdowns in his career. He needs one more to tie Reidel Anthony (16) for 14th-most in franchise history.

Career 100-Yard Receiving Games

Chris Godwin has reached the 100-yard receiving mark 14 times in his career, tying him with Kevin House for the third-most such games in franchise history. With one more, he ties Mark Carrier (15) for second. (Bucs Communications)

Career Receptions

Godwin’s 301 catches are the sixth-most in Buccaneer history. He needs five more to pass Mike Alstott (305) for fifth and tie Warrick Dunn (306) for fourth. Six more will give him sole possession of fourth on the team’s all-time receptions list.

Cameron Brate has totaled 237 catches in his career, leaving him three away from passing Gerald Carter (239) for 13th-most in team history.

Career Touchdowns (Total)

With his touchdown catch last week, Mike Evans has now scored 71 total touchdowns in his career. That ties him with Mike Alstott for the franchise record. With a score on Monday night, he will take sole possession of the record. (Bucs Communications)

Career Sacks*

Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett have both totaled 33 sacks in their respective Buccaneer careers, tying them with Brad Culpepper for the seventh-most in team history. That means they’re both two away from passing Chidi Ahanotu (34.5) for sixth.

Lavonte David’s 24 career sacks have him 2.5 away from passing Greg Spires (26) for 12th-most in team history while tying Broderick Thomas (26.5) for 11th. (Bucs Communications)

*Sacks did not become an official stat until 1982.

Career Passes Defended*

David’s 53 career passes defended are the sixth-most in team history. With two more, he passes Aqib Talib (54) for fifth.

*Passes defended did not become an official stat until 1999.

Career Interceptions

David has 12 interceptions in his career, tying him with Dwight Smith, Mark Robinson and Jeris White for the 12th-most in franchise history. With one more, he takes sole possession of 12th.

Career Forced Fumbles

David set a new franchise record for career forced fumbles (25) last Sunday against Washington. He previously shared the record with Derrick Brooks (24).

Career Punts Downed Inside the 20-Yard Line

Bradley Pinion had two punts downed inside the 20 last week, giving him 52 such punts in his Tampa Bay career. He needs four more to pass Tommy Barnhardt (55) for eighth-most in team history. (Bucs Communications)

Career Games Played

Monday will be Lavonte David’s 145th game with the Bucs, bringing him one game closer to tying Shelton Quarles (148) for eighth-most in franchise history.

William Gholston is set to play his 129th game as a Buc, which will leave him one game behind Brian Kelly and Demar Dotson (130) for 12th-most in team history.

Monday night will mark Mike Evans’ 116th game in a Tampa Bay uniform, moving him into sole possession of 22nd-most in franchise history. He will be two behind Randy Grimes (118) for 21st.

Career Starts

Monday will also be Lavonte David’s 145th career start as a Buc, tying him with Tony Mayberry for fifth-most in team history. (Bucs Communications)

NFL History

**All statistics and records come from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.**

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have connected for 88 regular season touchdowns in their time as teammates, which is the third-most for any duo in NFL history. With one more, they tie Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (89) for second. (Bucs Communications)

Career Touchdown Connections (Regular Season + Postseason)

Including the playoffs, Brady and Gronkowski have linked up for 102 touchdowns. That’s the second-most in league history, and they need 13 more to take possession of the NFL record, which is currently held by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (114). (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Yards By a Tight End

Gronkowski has 8,668 receiving yards in his career, leaving him 16 yards away from passing Greg Olsen (8,683) for fifth-most receiving yards by a tight end in league history. (Bucs Communications)

Career Receiving Yards

Antonio Brown’s 12,164 career receiving yards have him 25th on the league’s all-time receiving yards list. He needs 124 more to pass Jimmy Smith (12,287) for 24th, while 188 more will move him ahead of Brandon Marshall (12,351) for 23rd.

Career Receiving Touchdowns

Rob Gronkowski’s 90 receiving touchdowns leave him one away from tying Isaac Bruce (91) for 12th-most in NFL history.

Antonio Brown’s 83 receiving touchdowns in his career tie him with Calvin Johnson and Brandon Marshall for the 23rd-most in league history. One more will tie him with Irving Fryar, Tommy McDonald, Andre Rison and Mark Clayton (84) for 19th, while two more will tie him with Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth and Hines Ward (85) for 16th.