Bucs Nation Podcast: Time For Brady To Get Back To Winning

Last week wasn’t the best for the Bucs and Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with you to talk you through it. Trey began the podcast by expressing concern over Tom Brady’s last two performances while Len focused on the drive Washington was able to put together in the 4th quarter. The guys also discussed what was going on with the lack of targets Mike Evans got in the loss.

Trey and Len then pivoted to the story of the week. Len told you why he thinks Antonio Brown is done in Tampa if the accusations are true. It was then time to look ahead to Monday Night Football. The guys focused on the players that could be returning from injury for both teams including Saquon Barkley for the Giants and Sean Murphy-Bunting for the Buccaneers. Both guys then gave you their thoughts on if the Bucs will turn things around with a win.

As has become custom the guys then pivoted to the wildcard race in the NFC before discussing how hard it still is to pick a favorite in the AFC. The show closed with the guys looking at the most interesting games on Sunday’s slate.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Trey & Len on Twitter @TDExperience & @LMart810.