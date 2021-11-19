Buccaneers vs. Giants: Bold predictions and staff picks for Week 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) are coming off a loss against a lowly Washington team that surely has the Bucs wanting to get back out on to the field ans win a football game to prevent a three-game slide. For Week 11, Tampa Bay will be hosting the New York Giants under the lights inside Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

With all that said, we offer up some bold predictions and scores as the Bucs are favored by 10.5 points this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 11 Bold Predictions

James: The Bucs are a completely different team at home than they are on the road and maybe a loss to the Washington Football Team was the kick in the pants the team needed to wake up and get their act together. The Giants defense is similar to that of the Bucs in terms of yards and points allowed this season but the Bucs offense is going to be out to prove they're as explosive as ever. Chris Godwin is going to have himself a night, hauling in over 140 yards and at least two touchdowns.

David: When the Bucs don’t play in Tampa, they’re different. You may not have read that before, and probably won’t read something similar again. Last time the Buccaneers won a game, their quarterback made history. Well, let’s get some more of that mojo going. Tom Brady will have a perfect quarterback rating. His first ever at home. Eat your hearts out, Foxboro.

Bailey: The Bucs have been a different team away from Raymond James Stadium this season. Given how bad they’ve looked in their last two games, it feels a bit out there to expect them to just flip the switch now that they’re back in front of their home fans on Monday night. But let’s go ahead and go “out there.” Tampa Bay scores more than 30 points, plays turnover-free football and finishes with fewer than 40 penalty yards.

Mike: Would it be bold to predict a functional performance for a full four quarters? Like Bailey, I’m skeptical of a sudden turnaround, but the Bucs have to win this game entering a stretch where opponents include the Colts, Bills and Saints. I’ll peg Antoine Winfield, Jr. to provide some juice, as he’ll make an impact in run support and pass coverage — including a turnover or two.

Editor’s Pick by Gil Arcia: Yes, the Bucs are a better team at home. But that means nothing when you have had an up and down season in terms of consistency and discipline. Losing to the Rams is one thing. But losses to the Saints and Washington in back-to-back weeks with a bye week in between makes you wonder what Tampa Bay team you will see Monday night.

It’s time for the defense to begin a stretch of games throughout the second half of the season where they carry the team and give the offense some breaks. I’m rolling with Mike this week. I like for Winfield to step things up this week, and let’s go with the latter — two turnover for the young safety to go along with his play all over the field.

Poll Which bold prediction do you like for Week 11? Godwin goes for 140+, two touchdowns

Perfect QB rating from Brady

30+ points, 0 TOs, under 40 penalty yards

Winfield forces a turnover or two vote view results 17% Godwin goes for 140+, two touchdowns (4 votes)

8% Perfect QB rating from Brady (2 votes)

56% 30+ points, 0 TOs, under 40 penalty yards (13 votes)

17% Winfield forces a turnover or two (4 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Week 11 Staff Picks

As stated above, Tampa Bay is currently favored by 10.5 points via DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5. Here are the staff picks and score predictions for this week’s game between the Bucs and Giants.

Gil (7-2): Bucs, 27-23

James (6-3): Bucs, 31-23

David (6-3): Bucs, 27-21

Bailey (7-2): Bucs, 34-26

Mike (7-2): Bucs, 27-24

Len (7-2): Bucs, 27-16

Trey (7-2): Bucs, 28-14