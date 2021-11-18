Buccaneers vs. Giants Week 11: Initial Injury Report

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants released their initial injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup inside Raymond James Stadium.

The Giants have seen running back Saquon Barkley’s status improve this week as the team listed him as a limited participant in practice Thursday. This would be encouraging news for New York as Barkley has not seen game action since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury.

As for the Bucs, the injury bug is still making its way around the team. After seeing defensive tackle Vita Vea suffering a knee injury at the end of last week’s game against Washington and being carted off, Vea dodged a bullet when it was reported his injury was not as serious as it looked.

Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was asked Thursday about the potential of losing Vea for some time.

“Hopefully he gets back soon,” Bowles said. “That’s a trainer and a doctor thing. We’ll take it day-by-day, see how he feels everyday and kind of go from there. We went without out him a little bit last year, so we’ve got some guys that need to step up like they did last year. They did, so we trust the guys we are playing with.”

Below is the full injury report for the Buccaneers and Giants.