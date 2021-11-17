Richard Sherman placed on injured reserve

The guy who was supposed to come in and bridge the gap until the Buccaneers’ secondary was healthy is now going to miss at least a few more weeks. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers placed cornerback Richard Sherman in injured reserve after he suffered a grade two calf strain during warmups ahead of the game against the Washington Football Team.

Sherman, who joined the Buccaneers following injuries to Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, hasn’t played since the week six victory over the Philadelphia Eagles when he left with a hamstring strain. Now, he won’t be back until mid-December at the earliest.

From the wire:

— #Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell passed through waivers unclaimed.

— #Bucs CB Richard Sherman was placed on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2021

The Bucs gave Sherman a one year deal worth $1.35M after week three and Sherman was thrown into the fire against the New England Patriots in week four. Sherman didn’t play particularly well, but also hadn’t participated in any football activities since December of 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers.

With Sean Murphy-Bunting back to participating in practice, the Bucs appear to be getting closer to becoming a healthy team again. However, it’s disappointing that Sherman will miss more time as many hoped and believed that the more he played the better he would become in Todd Bowles’ defense - making him an incredibly valuable weapon down the stretch and into the postseason.

This is just another shining example of the injury bug running rampant through the Buccaneers’ facility this season.