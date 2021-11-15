NFL Week 11 Opening Odds: Buccaneers big favorites over Giants

The Buccaneers suffered a big blow this past week losing to Washington 29-19. But that hasn’t scared away the oddsmakers from favoring them big against what many like to classify as lesser opponents.

Playing at home this week on Monday night as they host the New York Giants, opening odds for Week 11 via DraftKings Sportsbook have Tampa Bay favored by 10.5 points over New York. The Over/Under is currently set at 50 but as we saw with Washington last week, these figures are expected to change. For context, last week’s matchup saw the Bucs favored by the same amount as the week began but later went down 1.5 points heading into the weekend.

Something was a little off about this past week’s matchup so it’ll be interesting to see how these odds look by week’s end.

Tampa Bay will surely look to get things back on track. Dropping their last two games and playing undisciplined football, if they are looking to continue their winning ways and oddsmakers favoring them, under the lights of Monday Night Football will be a good start.

