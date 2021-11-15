Buccaneers Week 10 Top Performers: Your TV’s off button is the real MVP

Yikes.

Every team seems to have at least one WTF?!? moment in a season. Well, Sunday featured a WFT moment for the Bucs. With luck, this will hopefully be the only one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after losing a horribly frustrating tilt to the Washington Football Team, 29-19.

They came out looking unfocused, unprepared, and even worse, unmotivated. The offensive gameplan failed far too often to take advantage of Washington’s terrible secondary, and the defense has now logged two consecutive games where they failed to get off the field on key third downs.

Let’s try to keep this short and move on...

Offensive Top Performer: WR Mike Evans

He wasn’t used even remotely enough, with Tom Brady settling for the dink and dunk strategy way too often, but Evans did bring in a 40-yard touchdown and made a big catch at the end of the first half to set the team up in scoring position.

In scoring that TD, Evans tied Mike Alstott for most career touchdowns by a Buccaneer in franchise history. We can’t let this pass without at least acknowledging that and what a wonderful accomplishment it is.

About the only other people worth shouting out are Leonard Fournette, who notched a respectable 92 total yards on 19 touches, and Chris Godwin, who battled through a foot injury to catch 7 balls for 57 yards.

Defensive Top Performer: LB Lavonte David (I guess)

The defensive gave up a back-breaking 10-minute drive to end the game and extinguish any hope of a comeback. This entire unit should be disparaged, not complimented. With one extra day of prep ahead of their Monday night game against the New York Giants (a consistent thorn in the side for this franchise), there is a massive load of work to do.

David did made 5 tackles, assisted on 9 others, and forced a fumble that temporarily got the team back in the game. He played his usual brand of hustle football, but that can only go so far when so many of your teammates fail to hold up their part of the bargain.

Devin White got his first two sacks of the year, finally, and Antoine Winfield Jr. made some very nice plays in run support.

That’s all I’ve got.

Special Teams Top Performer: No One

Other than Succop botching a critical extra point, nothing of note really happened here. Bradley Pinion punted a couple balls inside the 20...woooo.

Hopefully, we’ll all be more up come next Tuesday.