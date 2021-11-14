Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 29-19 loss in Washington

- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady completed 23-of-34 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. His 27 touchdown passes through the first nine games of the season tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the eighth-most in NFL history.

MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH NINE GAMES – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player (Season, Team) TD

1t. Tom Brady (2007, New England) 33

1t. Peyton Manning (2013, Denver) 33

3. Peyton Manning (2004, Indianapolis) 31

4t. Patrick Mahomes (2018, Kansas City) 29

4t. Peyton Manning (2014, Denver) 29

6t. Aaron Rodgers (2011, Green Bay) 28

6t. Russell Wilson (2020, Seattle) 28

8t. Tom Brady (2021, Tampa Bay) 27

8t. Dan Marino (1984, Miami) 27

10t. Andrew Luck (2018, Indianapolis) 26

10t. Andrew Luck (2014, Indianapolis) 26

10t. Aaron Rodgers (2020, Green Bay) 26

10t. Kurt Warner (1999, St. Louis) 26

- Brady’s 27 receiving touchdowns and 2,870 passing yards are each the most through nine games in Buccaneers franchise history.

MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH NINE GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) TD

1. Tom Brady (2021) 27

2. Tom Brady (2020) 20

3. Jameis Winston (2016) 19

4t. Josh Freeman (2012) 18

4t. Brad Johnson (2003) 18

MOST PASSING YARDS THROUGH NINE GAMES – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Season) Yards

1. Tom Brady (2021) 2,870

2. Jameis Winston (2019) 2,765

3. Tom Brady (2020) 2,398

4. Jameis Winston (2016) 2,349

5. Brad Johnson (2003) 2,345

- Brady leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

NFL PASSING YARDAGE LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Yards

1. Tom Brady (TB) 2,870

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 2,771

3. Josh Allen (BUF) 2,602

4. Derek Carr (LV) 2,565

5. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 2,534

NFL PASSING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) TD

1. Tom Brady (TB) 27

2. Matthew Stafford (LAR) 23

3t. Patrick Mahomes (KC) 20

3t. Dak Prescott (DAL) 20

3t. Joe Burrow (CIN) 20

- WR Mike Evans made two receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Evans has nine receiving touchdowns this season and 70 in his career.

- Evans’ 71 career total touchdowns tied Ring of Honor member Mike Alstott for the most touchdowns in team history.

SCRIMMAGE TOUCHDOWNS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Total TD

1t. Mike Evans (2014-21) 71

1t. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 71

3. James Wilder (1981-89) 46

4. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

5. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

6. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 30

7t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 29

7t. Joey Galloway (2004-08) 29

9t. Doug Martin (2012-17) 28

9t. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 28

- Evans’ 70 receiving touchdowns remain the most in team history and are the most by any NFL player since 2014.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – SINCE 2014

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Mike Evans (TB) 70

2. Antonio Brown (TB) 68

3t. Davante Adams (GB) 65

3t. DeAndre Hopkins (ARI) 65

5t. Tyreek Hill (KC)/Travis Kelce (KC) 53

- Evans played in his 115th career game on Sunday. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with 70-or-more touchdowns and 8,500+ receiving yards through 115 career games.

- Evans’ nine receiving touchdowns this season currently rank as the second-most in the NFL through Sunday’s 1 p.m. games.

MOST RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS – 2021 SEASON

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Cooper Kupp (LAR) 10

2. Mike Evans (TB) 9

3. DK Metcalf (SEA) 8

4t. Multiple Players Tied 7

- TE Cameron Brate hauled in the Buccaneers first touchdown of the game, a six-yard pass from Tom Brady to open the third quarter. The touchdown was the first of the season for Brate and the 30th of his NFL career. Brate’s 30 receiving touchdowns are the fourth-most in team history.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receiving TD

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 70

2. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 34

3. Kevin House (1980-86) 31

4. Cameron Brate (2014-Present) 30

5t. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 28

5t. Joey Galloway (2004-08) 28

- Since 2016, Brate’s 27 receiving touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL among tight ends.

RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN LEADERS – AMONG TIGHT ENDS (2016-2021)

Through Sunday’s 1 p.m. Games

Rank Player (Current Team) Rec. TD

1. Travis Kelce (KC) 43

2. Zach Ertz (ARI) 30

3. Jimmy Graham (CHI) 29

4. Hunter Henry (NE) 28

5t. Cameron Brate (TB) 27

5t. Jared Cook (LAC) 27

5t. Kyle Rudolph (NYG) 27

- With a team-high seven receptions in the game, WR ChrisGodwin pushed his career total to 301, surpassing Keyshawn Johnson (298) for the sixth-most receptions in team history.

RECEPTION LEADERS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Receptions

1. Mike Evans (2014-Present) 573

2. James Wilder (1981-89) 430

3. Mark Carrier (1987-92) 321

4. Warrick Dunn (1997-2001, 2008) 306

5. Mike Alstott (1996-2006) 305

6. Chris Godwin (2017-Present) 301

7. Keyshawn Johnson (2000-03) 298

8. Kevin House (1980-86) 286

9. Michael Pittman (2002-07) 284

10. Jimmie Giles (1978-86) 279

- RB Leonard Fournette led the team with 92 yards from scrimmage. He averaged 4.27 yards per carry, taking 11 rushes for 47 yards, while making a team-high eight receptions for 45 yards.

- Rookie WR Jaelon Darden had a career-best 29 yards receiving.

- The Tampa Bay defense recorded a season-best 5.0 sacks on Sunday vs. Washington.

- LB Devin White recorded the fourth multi-sack game of his NFL career, notching his first and second sacks of the season, while bringing his career total to 13.5. He also led the team with a career-best 18 tackles. White’s 18 tackles are the most by a Buccaneers player since Kwon Alexander had 21 at Dallas on 12/18/16. White has now recorded 10-or-more tackles in three consecutive games for the second time in his career.

- Rookie OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka dropped Washington QB Taylor Heinicke for a two-yard loss in the opening quarter, bringing his season sack total to 3.0. He is the first Tampa Bay linebacker with 3.0-or-more sacks in his rookie season since Kwon Alexander in 2016.

MOST SACKS BY A ROOKIE LINEBACKER – TEAM HISTORY

(Since sacks became official in 1982)

Rank Player (Season) Sacks

1. Chris Washington (1984) 5.0

2t. Joe Tryon-Shoykina (2021) 3.0

2t. Kwon Alexander (2016) 3.0

4. Devin White (2018) 2.5

5. Multiple Players Tied 2.0

- For the second consecutive game, DL Ndamukong Suhrecorded a sack, bringing his season total to 3.0 and his career total to 67.5.

MOST SACKS BY A DEFENSIVE TACKLE – SINCE 2010

Rank Player (Current Team) Sacks

1. Aaron Donald (LAR) 91.5

2. Geno Atkins (FA) 75.5

3. Ndamukong Suh (TB) 67.5

4. Cameron Heyward (PIT) 61.5

5. Gerald McCoy (LV) 59.5

- OLB Anthony Nelson also recorded his first sack of the season, and the second of his NFL career.

MOST FIELD GOALS MADE – TEAM HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) FGM

1. Martin Gramatica (1999-2004) 137

2. Michael Husted (1993-98) 117

3. Connor Barth (2009-15) 114

4. Matt Bryant (2005-08) 98

5. Donald Igwebuike (1985-89) 94

6. Bill Capece (1981-83) 43

7. Patrick Murray (2014, 2017) 39

8t. Ryan Succop (2020-Present) 38

8t. Steve Christie (1990-91) 38

10. Matt Gay (2019) 27